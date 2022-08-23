NBA News Roundup: Jayson Tatum reveals he was playing through an injury during the Finals, five-time champion flying to Russia to help bring back Brittney Griner, and more – August 22nd, 2022

NBA fans are desperately waiting for the beginning of training camp as the league released the schedule to kick-start the hype for next season. The Golden State Warriors have the most national TV games with 42, and the LA Lakers are second on the list with 39. Fans are watching the occasional exhibition event, like the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle, to see players in action.

Here are some news stories from around the NBA in the last 24 hours.

Udonis Haslem will return for his 20th season with the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem has been a Miami Heat player for his entire career, and he recently announced that he will be returning for a 20th season.

After the Heat were eliminated in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, Haslem was livid and planned to "take his time and decide what's next and where it goes." He wasn't sure about returning to the team, but the organization sent a "delegation of employees" for a free agency pitch to convince him.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, he announced his free agency decision at his youth camp:

"Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career."

Dennis Rodman got permission to fly to Russia to get back WNBA star Brittney Griner

Dennis Rodman introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Dennis Rodman has performed informal acts of diplomacy several times. He has a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has called Russian President Vladimir Putin "cool." He has flown to North Korea and Russia many times, and he believes he will leave for the latter soon.

The five-time champion told NBC News at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., about his intentions with Russia and WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner was convicted to nine years in prison due to drug possession, and the U.S. has been trying to get her back home. Rodman said:

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I'm trying to go this week. … I know Putin too well."

A member of the Biden administration believes Rodman will do more damage than help. He technically doesn't need permission to enter Russia, but just a valid visa from Moscow, and the U.S. has advised its citizens to not fly to Russia.

NBA reporter sparks debate over controversial statement about Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving against Damian Lillard at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The distinction of superstar and star in the NBA is a popular discussion lately. Many analysts will tell you that there no more than 10 to 15 superstars in the league, whereas some believe there are only four legitimate superstars: Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Regardless of the broad definition, many were ready to propel Jayson Tatum into superstar status. But that is in question after his disappointing Finals performance. Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks interviewed the Boston Celtics star and discussed superstars in the league. Tatum asked her if Kyrie Irving was one, and he instantly agreed, so when he asked her if Damian Lillard belonged in that category, she said:

"I think that Damian has all of the superstar qualities, but it's hard to put him in it in this moment because of – he just, like, needs a little more. But, like, obviously he has that in him. ... I mean, he's gotta win. He's gotta get there. To me, that's some of it."

Fans flooded social media in anger, and it became a national TV debate whether Irving or Lillard are superstars.

Jayson Tatum admits to being an emotional wreck after losing in the NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics walks off the floor after losing in the 2022 NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum didn't play his best in the 2022 NBA Finals, and the team and city faced the brunt of it. He was humiliated on offense by Andrew Wiggins, who just seemed to have his number. In fact, he was excellent in the series leading up to the Finals but didn't have his best six games. He averaged just 21.5 points per game and shot just 36.7%.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks, he said that he was "miserable" after losing in the Finals. Tatum said:

"You know, those three, four days afterward, I was miserable. I really, really was. And it took some time to kind of get out of that funk and just kind of enjoy my life. … I didn't have an appetite. I didn't want to talk to anybody. I didn't want to go anywhere."

Jayson Tatum reveals he was playing through an injury during the playoffs

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA Finals

Tatum didn't have a great Finals. So, it is understandable that he didn't want to reveal that he was playing through an injury. There were several moments when Tatum grimaced and grabbed his shoulder during the playoffs, but that was not listed on injury reports. If he had brought up pain or an injury during or immediately after the postseason, people may have said it is an excuse.

In an interview with Rooks, he said he was playing through pain during the playoffs, including the Finals:

"I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist. It was small, but it was still like a non-displaced chip. So, like, I chipped a bone, but it didn’t leave the surface. But it had shown that the bone had grew over it, so it healed, but I was still in pain, because I kept getting hit or falling on it. So, I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for like two months."

