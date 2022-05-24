NBA News Roundup: Jayson Tatum and Victor Oladipo make history in Game 4, Steph Curry praises current Warriors run and more | May 24th, 2022

The 2022 NBA playoffs are about to reach its climax after the Boston Celtics tied the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2 after a blowout win over the Miami Heat in Game 4. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who made history in the 102-82 victory at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors had nothing but praise for his team's performance in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors are just one win away from eliminating the Mavericks and earning an NBA Finals berth for the first time in three years.

Here is the latest NBA news roundup for May 24th, 2022 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Boston Celtics even ECF 2-2 with win over Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics have tied the ECF against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics have made the Eastern Conference Finals a best-of-three matchup. The Celtics looked unstoppable as they defeated the Miami Heat 102-82 in Game 4 on Monday night at the TD Garden. The Heat were held to just 11 points in the first quarter as the Celtics cruised to an easy win.

Jayston Tatum had 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Celtics to victory. Derrick White had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists, filling in for the injured Marcus Smart. Jaylen Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Payton Pritchard scored 14 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Heat starters were terrible as no one scored in double figures. Victor Oladipo came off the bench to put up 23 points, four rebounds and six assists. The Heat starting five combined for a total of just 18 points, while the bench poured in 64 points.

Jayson Tatum and Victor Oladipo makes NBA history in Game 4

Jayson Tatum and Victor Oladipo

As mentioned earlier, the Heat starting five scored a total of 18 points in the Celtics' 102-82 Game 4 win. According to CBS Sports, the Heat starters' 18 points were the lowest points scored by a starting lineup since the stats were tracked in 1970.

Victor Oladipo also became the first bench player in NBA history to outscore his team's starting lineup since 1970. Oladipo had 23 points for the Heat. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum also outscored the Heat's starting five 31 to 18 and shot more free throws than the entire Miami roster 16 to 14.

Tatum also made some NBA history as he joined James Harden and LeBron James as the only players in the past 25 years to score 20 or more points in the first half three times in a single Conference Finals. The 24-year-old Celtics superstar scored 20-plus points in the opening half of Games 1, 2 and 4.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jayson Tatum has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in 3 of the 4 games in this series.



Over the last 25 years, the only other players with 3 20-point first halves in a single Conference Finals are James Harden and LeBron James. Jayson Tatum has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in 3 of the 4 games in this series.Over the last 25 years, the only other players with 3 20-point first halves in a single Conference Finals are James Harden and LeBron James. https://t.co/bRR8fGZX0G

Erik Spoelstra unhappy with Payton Pritchard's foul on Jimmy Butler

Payton Pritchard and Jimmy Butler

Miami Head head coach Erik Spoelstra is unhappy with Boston Celtics backup point guard Payton Pritchard. Spoelstra told reporters (h/t WPLG Local 10 Sports) before Game 4 that he believes Pritchard's foul on Jimmy Butler in Game 3 was not a basketball play and may have had an effect on the Heat star's knee swelling up.

"We don't know. It could've had an effect. It was not a basketball play. We're not really sure why it was determined as that was a basketball play, or that that was a legal play or that was a safe play," Spoelstar said.

Butler missed the remainder of Game 3, with the Heat pulling off the win. He returned for Game 4, but was limited to just six points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes in the 102-82 loss. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on Wednesday night, with both teams hobbling towards the end of the series.

Steph Curry calls current run vs Mavs as the best version of 2021-22 Warriors

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. The Warriors are up 3-0 over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. With Game 4 on Tuesday night, the two-time NBA MVP is focused on getting the sweep and extra rest.

After Monday's practice, Curry answered several questions from the media. One of the things the three-time NBA champ was asked is if this is the best run of form the current reiteration of the Warriors. Steph replied (h/t ESPN):

"For sure. Because it is obviously magnified by the moment. You can look at other stretches where we probably played better offensively and better defensively in spurts. But to put it all together and for it to lead to wins at this stage, that is really all that matters."

Timberwolves hire Nuggets executive Tim Connelly as team president

Tim Connelly (Photo: NBC Sports)

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly is set to leave the Mile High City and join the Minnesota Timberwolves. Connelly has agreed to sign a five-year, $40 million deal to become the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations, as per ESPN.

"My family and I couldn't be more excited to join the Timberwolves organization. I appreciate Glen (Taylor), Becky (Taylor), Marc (Lore) and Alex's (Rodriguez) confidence in me to lead this organization and I can't wait to get to work to build an elite franchise that our fans can continue to be proud of," Connelly said in a statement.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves



Tim Connelly has been named our President of Basketball Operations! » It's official.Tim Connelly has been named our President of Basketball Operations! » on.nba.com/3sSTAqB It's official.Tim Connelly has been named our President of Basketball Operations! » on.nba.com/3sSTAqB https://t.co/rO5UH5bL0a

The Timberwolves made the announcement on Monday, with Connelly also receiving ownership equity as part of the deal. Connelly leaves the Nuggets in good hands with general manager Calvin Booth set to replace him. He has been in Denver since 2013 and is responsible for turning the franchise around by drafting two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Edited by Juan Paolo David