NBA News Roundup: Jerry West calls out JJ Redick for his 'plumbers and firemen' comments, Skip Bayless thinks Draymond Green is scared of him and more | July 23, 2022

With the NBA 2K23 Summer League finishing last week, players are either on vacation or trying to get better. Free agency is still on-going, while some teams are discussing potential trades. Superstars like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell are available for trade.

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame guard Jerry West recently called out JJ Redick for the comments he made several months ago. Skip Bayless also continued his battle of words with Draymond Green. Bayless is still waiting for the Golden State Warriors star to have a debate against him.

Karl-Anthony Towns believes it's 'championship or bust' for the Timberwolves next season

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. The Timberwolves now boast the most formidable backcourt duo in the NBA. Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will certainly pose problems to most teams next season.

Towns also signed a massive four-year extension with Minnesota this summer. During a news conference (h/t CBS Sports) regarding his new contract, the 26-year-old star believes that it's championship or bust for the Timberwolves next season. Despite parting ways with several players in the Gobert trade, the team is still stacked with talent.

"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens," Towns said. "There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."

Jerry West calls out JJ Redick for his 'plumbers and firemen' comments

Jerry West at the 2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

Jerry West has called out JJ Redick for his comments a few months ago regarding players from the 1950s and 1960s. In an argument on ESPN's "First Take," Redick said that players such as Bob Cousy were playing against "plumbers and firemen." The talent pool back then was nothing compared in today's NBA.

Cousy has already responded to Redick, but the issue might not be over. In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, "The Logo" had no chill when he called out the retired NBA sharpshooter. West went for the jugular in a pretty decisive argument.

"Obviously, the game is completely different," West said. "The athletes are completely different. I know JJ just a little bit, a very smart kid and everything. But tell me what his career looked like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league."

Ouch. Redick did average 12.8 points during his 15-year NBA career. However, West was not finished.

"Somewhere along the way, numbers count," West added. "At that point in time, the players aren't what they used to be. JJ certainly wasn't gonna guard the elite players. And so you can nitpick anyone and the only reason I'm talking about him is because he was not an elite player. He was a very good player, but he had a place on a team because of his ability to shoot the ball."

"JJ should be very thankful he's made as much money as he's made. ... I just think it's very disrespectful myself."

Viral LaMelo Ball fan who MJ ignored finally meets his idol

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets

Two young LaMelo Ball fans was hoping to meet their idol on the Charlotte Hornets' parking garage last month. However, they ended up spotting the team's majority owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Unfortunately, MJ had no time to take pictures with them.

But on Thursday, the fans' dreams of meeting Ball came true. The Hornets star posed for pictures and learned that they were the same kids from last month. The video of them meeting Jordan went viral as the old "F**k them kids" memes were all over social media.

Skip Bayless thinks Draymond Green is scared of him

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Ever since Draymond Green started doing his podcast, he has been criticizing media members like Skip Bayless. Green and Bayless have been going back-and-forth, with the latter issuing a challenge. The colorful analyst wants to have a debate with the Warriors star.

Green does not want a debate because he prefers analyzing basketball. He even called Bayless a "fool" during an episode of "The Draymond Green Show." Not to be outdone, the Fox Sports personality called out the four-time NBA champ for being scared of him.

"Hey Draymond. Let's debate the shots you've fired at me," Bayless said on his own show. "Of course, Draymond has ducked me. I've tried and failed to connect. He's obviously running scared from me because he knows that I would chew up and spit out the points that he's tried to make against me.

"That I would make him look silly. My offer still stands, Draymond. Any place, any time, any way shape, or form you want it, I am not bluffing. I am still ready if you are able."

Recent NBA two-way deals

Admiral Schofield of the Orlando Magic

NBA free agency is still on-going, with several teams handing out two-way contracts. The Golden State Warriors have re-signed Quinndary Weatherspoon, while the Orlando Magic kept Admiral Schofield. Weatherspoon won a championship with the Warriors last season.

Meanwhile, Schofield appeared in 38 games with the Magic last season. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. But what is a two-way contract that the NBA introduced in the 2017-18 season.

According to the official website of the G League, a two-way contract expands a team's roster from 15 to 17. A team can sign two players with fewer than four years of NBA experience in a season. Players on a two-way deal usually divide their season in the NBA and in the G League.

