NBA News Roundup: Joel Embiid out indefinitely with facial injury; Jusuf Nurkic getting sued and more | 30th April 2022

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is over, with eight teams qualifying for the second round.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Boston Celtics will face off against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers and Celtics could have key injuries plaguing their campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will battle the Dallas Mavericks, while the Golden State Warriors will look to beat the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference. On that note, here's a look at the latest NBA news roundup on Apr. 30, 2022.

Joel Embiid has no timetable to return from orbital fracture and concussion

Joel Embiid will be out indefinitely after suffering an orbital fracture on the right side of his face in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors, per NBA.com. He also had a minor concussion on top of a torn thumb ligament in his right hand, which will require surgery in the offseason.

The five-time All-Star was hit with an elbow on the face by fellow Cameroon native Pascal Siakam. After eliminating the Raptors in Game 6, Embiid knew he suffered an injury, during a postgame interview. He is listed as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat. He said:

"I think he broke my face. I'm serious. I think he broke my face, but it's all good. It's the playoffs."

Jusuf Nurkic getting sued by Indiana Pacers fan

According to the Indy Star, Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers is getting sued by an Indiana Pacers fan he confronted in late March. Nurkic, who did not play the game, was caught on video grabbing the fan's phone and throwing it. The fan, Steven Geske, allegedly insulted Nurkic's mother and recently deceased grandmother, as reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Nurkic was fined $40,000 by the NBA for the incident. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Geske, meanwhile, is also suing the Blazers, Haynes and Yahoo! for their role in the defamation and invasion of privacy by false light suit. The fan denied making insults during the game and allegedly received multiple harassing messages and death threats afterwards.

Jaylen Brown dealing with hamstring tightness

Jaylen Brown is dealing with hamstring tightness heading into the Boston Celtics' second-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown suffered the injury late in their Game 4 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Celtics coach Ime Udoka believes Brown could be impacted by the injury, but he expects the player to play, as per CBS Sports. Udoka said:

"We could say it could impact him. We're waiting to see how he reacts to certain things this week. But expectation would be yes to play."

Brown was terrific in the first round of the playoffs. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals against the Celtics. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals is on Sunday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Grizzlies beat Timberwolves, advance to second round to face the Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies came back from another double-digit deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of their 2022 NBA playoffs matchup. In the process, the Grizzlies became the first team to do so three times in a postseason series. They erased double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter in Games 2, 5 and 6.

Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane had 23 points apiece in the Grizzlies' 114-106 win. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke scored 17 points apiece. The Grizzlies won their first playoff series since 2015 and will face the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. ready to return next season

Jamal Murray missed the entire season for the Denver Nuggets, while Michael Porter Jr. played just nine games. Murray is recovering from a left ACL tear, while Porter Jr. underwent back surgery earlier in the season. The Nuggets teased their return in the playoffs, but that never happened.

In an interview with Pat Graham of NBA.com and the Associated Press, Porter Jr. said that the Nuggets are one of the best teams in the league when fully healthy. With just Nikola Jokic this season, Denver made the postseason, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games. Porter said:

"We can be the best team in the NBA, when we have everybody healthy."

The duo of Murray and Porter Jr. will have a full NBA offseason to recover from their injuries. They make a formidable Big 3 with a superstar like Jokic.

