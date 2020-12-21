NBA News Roundup: Kawhi Leonard has set the tone for LA Clippers says Ty Lue, Doc Rivers dissects Philadelphia 76ers' deficiencies

Head coaches from around the league are being interviewed in the press conferences ahead of the start of the regular season. The coaches offer insights into teams' last-ditch preparations before the games commence. In this edition of NBA News Roundup, we will be covering the comments of Doc Rivers and Tyronn Lue on the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Where else does defense lead to jaw-dropping highlights and become must-see TV? With The Klaw, Kawhi Leonard in action... #OnlyHere



Kawhi and the @LAClippers begin their season vs. the Lakers opening night - Tuesday, December 22nd on TNT pic.twitter.com/0WAo5psn3p — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2020

NBA News Roundup: Tyron Lue speaks on Kawhi Leonard playing the role of leader for the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

After the LA Clippers' disappointing exit from the 2020 NBA Playoffs, several experts criticized the lack of leadership in the team.

Many have claimed that Kawhi Leonard, despite being the team's best player, is far too quiet to be the main leader the LA Clippers need to win an NBA Championship.

However, in the latest NBA news, it has now been reported that ever since Tyronn Lue replaced Doc Rivers as LA Clippers head coach, Leonard has made a huge effort to lead from the front.

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard has set the tone for the team with his work ethic and “how he is trying to lead the team” in camp. Lue says Leonard has been driving the team with “pace” and “force.” Lue adds Leonard and Paul George have a routine working together after practice daily. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 20, 2020

In a recent presser, Tyronn Lue spoke about how Kawhi Leonard's work ethic goes a long way in setting the tone for the LA Clippers. He also spoke about Paul George and Kawhi Leonard having separate practice sessions together in order to build chemistry as a superstar duo.

This piece of NBA news will be welcomed by LA Clippers fans. If Kawhi Leonard is able to develop into a vocal leader, the franchise could go that extra mile and win an NBA Championship this season.

NBA News Roundup: Doc Rivers addresses Philadelphia 76ers' offensive weaknesses, talks about an emphasis on fast breaks for the team

Doc Rivers

In a recent presser, new Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers had this to say about the offensive capabilities of his side:

"I don’t think we’re a good halfcourt offensive team yet. We will be, but we’re not there. I told the guys 'let’s not get in the halfcourt – let’s get stops (and run).' "

"There’s a couple plays that I think we’re really good at right now & we’ll run those more. But you still have to run those other plays. You don’t build Rome in a day. You have to be willing to go through that pain , even during a regular season game, to get where you want to go," concluded Doc Rivers.

In the 2019-20 season, the Philadelphia 76ers were no a very good half-court team on offense. A large reason for their struggles was the lack of spacing in the franchise's previous roster.

However, with elite shooters being brought in and one of the NBA's best head coaches now in charge, 76ers fans will hope the team can compete in the 2020-21 NBA season.

