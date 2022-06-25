NBA News Roundup: Kevin Durant says he's not jealous of the Warriors' success, Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Golden State Warriors and more | June 25th, 2022

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors proved that they can win an NBA title without Kevin Durant. The Warriors had already won before KD, but this championship cemented their status as a dynasty. Durant, who left Golden State three years ago, has revealed his feelings about his former team.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks congratulated the Warriors for winning this year's title. The Bucks failed to defend their title, but it was not Giannis' fault. They were without Khris Middleton for the entire Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

Here is the latest NBA news roundup for June 25th brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Lonzo Ball making progress in recovery from knee surgery

Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball was acquired by the Chicago Bulls via sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last summer. Ball was marvelous for the Bulls, but ended up playing just 35 games for them. He underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in January.

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley gave an update regarding Ball's recovery to to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Eversely expressed optimism about his star point guard's progress. Ball will continue rehabbing his knee this offseason, but there's it's uncertain if he's ready when NBA training camp starts.

"That’s something we probably need to talk to the performance staff about," Eversley said. "That's not a call I can make now. I can just tell you that he's rehabbing and he’s making progress."

K.C. Johnson



Story for @NBCSChicago Lonzo Ball is making progress in his rehabilitation from his bone bruise and meniscus surgery, according to Bulls GM Marc Eversley.

Kevin Durant proud, not jealous of Warriors winning another championship

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Some people believe that Kevin Durant was jealous of the Golden State Warriors when they won their fourth NBA title over a week ago. Steph Curry and the Warriors proved to the world that they can win championships with or without Durant.

On the latest episode of "The ETCs with Kevin Durant" (h/t NBC Sports), the two-time champ opened up about his true feelings about the Warriors. KD revealed that he's very proud of his former teammates. He noted that he's already sick of getting sucked into these kinds of conversations.

"To see them finish it and continue it, yeah, you have a sense of pride to be part of it," Durant said. "But then you listen to the broadcast and it's just like well, 'KD should be feeling this way.' I'm just like, 'Here we go. Like, damn, let me just enjoy what they're doing instead of pitting me against them' because I'm always going to take my side.

KD has a lot on his plate, but he doesn't have an appetite for narratives

Daryl Morey offers update on James Harden's contract situation

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers were active on Thursday in the NBA draft. The Sixers acquired De'Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Danny Green and the 23rd pick. Melton provides perimeter defense and shooting for a Sixers team looking to win the NBA championship.

Morey also provided an update on James Harden's possible extension, as per John Clark of NBC Sports. Harden has a $47.4 million player option for next season that he's expected to accept. Their is mutual interest from both sides regarding a shorter extension that will extend the Sixers' title window.

"Well, we can't talk yet. I would expect — actually, I don't know," Morey said. We'll have conversations with him. As you guys have heard, it's a mutual lovefest, so we feel like we’ll work it out."

John Clark



Daryl Morey expects they will work out a deal with James Harden

Harden struggled in the postseason as the Sixers fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. But with a full summer and training camp heading into next season, Harden will get fully integrated into Doc Rivers' system.

Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Warriors for winning NBA championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to ESPN on Friday to talk about "Rise," the Disney+ movie based on his family. Giannis revealed that he did not watch the NBA Finals, but congratulated the Golden State Warriors for winning their fourth title in eight years.

"Congrats to the Golden State Warriors," Antetokounmpo said. "It's been an unbelievable dynasty for them, for those three guys from where they started to where they are right now. It's been an unbelievable journey. For every team, for every player, you want to accomplish the same things like this. They’re setting the example for us."

The Warriors are the favorites to win the NBA championship next season. However, the Bucks are expected to come back stronger and contend for the title. Giannis and the Bucks fell short in their defense, with Khris Middleton missing the entire series against the Boston Celtics.

Spurs guarantees Zach Collins' contract for next season

Tre Jones, Gregg Popovich and Zach Collins of the San Antonio Spurs

Zach Collins signed a three-year, $22 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs last season. Only the first season of that deal was fully guaranteed, but the Spurs liked what they saw from Collins. According to Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News, San Antonio has guaranteed Collins' contract for next season.

Collins spent the majority of last season recovering from a couple of foot injuries. He made his Spurs debut on Feb. 4 and played in just 28 games. He averaged 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while playing just 17.9 minutes per game.

The Spurs gave him more minutes in the final 12 games of the season as they qualified for the NBA Play-in Tournament. Collins averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in that span. The 24-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tom Orsborn

Bartelstein, said. Today was the deadline.



"He is going to have an amazing summer and will take his game to another level next season," Bartelstein said. Spurs have decided to guarantee Zach Collins' $7.35 million contract for the 2022-23 season, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said. Today was the deadline."He is going to have an amazing summer and will take his game to another level next season," Bartelstein said.

