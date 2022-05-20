NBA News Roundup: League might change rules around the transition take foul, Marcus Smart expected to return for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, and more - May 19th, 2022

The NBA's conference finals have begun, and the intensity of each game is high. Only two of the four remaining teams can advance to the NBA Finals. The home teams won their first games, with the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors taking 1-0 leads.

The Boston Celtics are expected to bounce back as they were playing with an undermanned squad. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks are playing with house money as not many expected them to reach this stage. They are coming off a huge victory against the Phoenix Suns and have established themselves as a legitimate title contender for years to come.

Let's take a look at the news around the league from the last 24 hours.

Derrick White expecting the birth of his child; sidelined for Game 2

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dribbles against Derrick White of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics' backcourt depth is in trouble after Derrick White announced that he is going to miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. White is expecting the birth of his first child and is listed out due to personal reasons. If Marcus Smart misses the game as well, the Celtics are going to suffer in depth.

Peter Holland Jr @_Da_pistol Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie If Derrick White is on his way back to Boston for the birth of his first child, remember it's OK to be a normal human and say congratulations and leave it at that If Derrick White is on his way back to Boston for the birth of his first child, remember it's OK to be a normal human and say congratulations and leave it at that The timing of it is crazy but reportedly he's expecting a child so that is understandable. Unfortunately, the #Celtics are down to their last PG if Marcus Smart is not playing tonight. twitter.com/StoolGreenie/s… The timing of it is crazy but reportedly he's expecting a child so that is understandable. Unfortunately, the #Celtics are down to their last PG if Marcus Smart is not playing tonight. twitter.com/StoolGreenie/s…

Marcus Smart's status upgraded to probable for Game 2 after he missed Game 1

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics on the bench for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals

Marcus Smart's status was upgraded to probable ahead of Game 2 on Thursday after he suffered a foot sprain in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He missed Game 1 due to that reason but is now expected to lace up.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst broke the story on "First Take":

"Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable. I do believe he is going to try to play tonight."

First Take @FirstTake @WindhorstESPN shares an update on the Celtics’ roster, including the upgrade of Marcus Smart from out to probable. .@WindhorstESPN shares an update on the Celtics’ roster, including the upgrade of Marcus Smart from out to probable. https://t.co/CBJqhg3MqE

Smart is this season's Defensive Player of the Year and is the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996. His presence is huge for Boston as his defensive prowess and hustle sets the tone for the entire team.

NBA looking at rule changes around the infamous transition take foul

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks draws a foul from Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers.

A transition take foul is one where the defense intentionally fouls a player on a potential fast break to avoid easy points. The foul often occurs immediately after a steal or block and usually near the half-court line to prevent a transition bucket.

Many analysts, including former coach Jeff Van Gundy, have been vocal about transition take fouls and demanded that the NBA abolish them.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the NBA is expected to change the rules around the transition take foul. The league would reportedly reward the offense with one free throw and possession after a take foul occurs.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The NBA is eyeing a rule change to the “transition take foul” that would award the offensive team with one free throw and retaining possession, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Board of Governors vote set for July. The change is similar to current rules in G League. The NBA is eyeing a rule change to the “transition take foul” that would award the offensive team with one free throw and retaining possession, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Board of Governors vote set for July. The change is similar to current rules in G League. League discussed update on the “transition take foul” during its General Managers meeting in Chicago today. There was widespread support in meeting, as conversations have been ongoing among the NBA, NBPA and Competition Committee over the past several months. twitter.com/shamscharania/… League discussed update on the “transition take foul” during its General Managers meeting in Chicago today. There was widespread support in meeting, as conversations have been ongoing among the NBA, NBPA and Competition Committee over the past several months. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Golden State Warriors' Splash Brothers channel their inner Kobe Bryant as Steph Curry isn't satisfied with Game 1 victory

Klay Thompson, right, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors protected their home court in Game 1, taking a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Not only did they win, but they also blew out the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 on Wednesday.

The Mavericks are coming off a huge Game 7 victory against the 64-win Phoenix Suns, and many Golden State fans were nervous about this matchup. However, the Warriors handled them in Game 1.

When asked about the victory, the Splash Brothers spoke with their inner Kobe Bryant voice, suggesting that the job was not finished.

Klay Thompson acknowledged that the Mavericks were down 0-2 in the previous series but came back to win it.

Steph Curry said:

"Lotta work left. ... That’s one game. We have to understand there will probably be adjustments and respond accordingly."

SplashBrosMuse @SplashBrosMuse Steph Curry: “Lotta work left.”



Klay Thompson: “It’s just one game. We can feel good now but this team was down 2-0 last series and won.” Steph Curry: “Lotta work left.”Klay Thompson: “It’s just one game. We can feel good now but this team was down 2-0 last series and won.”

Patrick Beverley and Danny Green engage in a Twitter feud

Danny Green of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against Patrick Beverley of the Houston Rockets.

Patrick Beverley appeared on a bunch of ESPN shows and trash-talked Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns after the Suns' Game 7 loss. He insulted the Point God on many segments and received a huge backlash for his words. Danny Green joined the action and spoke against Beverley, suggesting that he is an overrated defender.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“People target you too, Pat Bev. You ain’t playing no f****** defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. Time to time I hear Luka call yo a** little man and say he’s too f****** small, and go right at you every chance he got.”



(via Danny Green:“People target you too, Pat Bev. You ain’t playing no f****** defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. Time to time I hear Luka call yo a** little man and say he’s too f****** small, and go right at you every chance he got.”(via @NBCSPhilly Danny Green:“People target you too, Pat Bev. You ain’t playing no f****** defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. Time to time I hear Luka call yo a** little man and say he’s too f****** small, and go right at you every chance he got.”(via @NBCSPhilly) https://t.co/Ewlu5RpJx6

Beverley then tweeted a picture of an ESPN graphic and tagged Green. The graphic showed a list of the top four players who have allowed the least field-goal percentage as the closest defender in the last five seasons. Beverley was second on the list with 41.9%. Green immediately flipped and apologized to Beverley, tweeting:

"All love bro, nothing personal…we all talk our sh*t. keep doin you champ"

Green eventually folded, and the feud essentially ended.

