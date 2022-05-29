NBA News Roundup: LeBron James among stars in attendance for UCL Final, Stephen A Smith makes his pick between Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and more | May 29th, 2022

The 2022 NBA Finals are only a few days away. The Golden State Warriors claimed the Western Conference title and will face either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. The two Eastern Conference heavyweights will lock horns in Game 7 this Sunday (May 29).

Meanwhile, some stars who have already hit the offseason were spotted enjoying the Uefa Champions League Finals between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Liverpool minority owner and LA Lakers star LeBron James, his former teammate Kevin Love and Utah Jazz big Rudy Gobert were some NBA players who viewed the epic showdown between the European giants.

The NBA and footballing world met again when stars LeBron James, Rudy Gobert and Kevin Love were spotted enjoying Saturday's UCL Finals between Real Madrid and Liverpool. James, a minority owner with Liverpool FC, had been rooting for his team online and made sure to show his support by going all the way to Paris to attend the game in person.

However, Liverpool was beaten 1-0 by the Spanish giants Real Madrid, who claimed a record-extending 14th UCL in a row. Kevin Love was seated alongside LeBron, while Frenchman Rudy Gobert made sure he didn't miss out on the opportunity to watch the UCL Finals live in his home country. He even met with Real Madrid star forward Eden Hazard.

Stephen A. Smith believes Kevin Durant is a better player than Steph Curry

The all-time lists of great NBA players continue to be a hot topic. With Steph Curry set to play his sixth NBA Finals, he will have the opportunity to add the Finals MVP award for the first time in his career. That is the only accolade missing from his resume, and many believe winning that, along with a fourth ring, could see him climb up the ladder as one of the top-ten NBA players.

Kevin Durant is another active player who is in the reckoning to finish as a top-ten NBA player. However, he isn't as strong as former teammate Curry, which could see the Warriors' talisman end up above Durant in all-time rankings.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith agrees with that take, but he believes, if the resumes aren't considered, Durant is the better player. Here's what Smith said regarding this:

"Resume? Yes," Smith blurted. "As a player, No. Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in the history of basketball."

"We have to remember that, and when he was in Golden State with Steph Curry, even though it was Curry's team, everybody and their mother knew Kevin Durant was a better player than Steph Curry."

Kendrick Perkins says there will be an NBA award named after Steph Curry

Steph Curry's legacy continues to rise with every year. He is all set to make his sixth NBA finals appearance and has a golden opportunity to add his first-ever Finals MVP award to his trophy cabinet. Curry's ranking among the all-time greats has been heavily debated of late.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that, within 20 years, Curry will have an award named after him because of the successful career he has had thus far. Here's what Perkins said:

"Yeah, why not? Think about it. In 20 years, they're gonna have a Steph Curry award, we could bet the house on that.

"There's gonna be a Steph Curry award. Here's the thing. When I look at finals MVP, it's like playing with Steph Curry is plug and replace."

Richard Jefferson says Anthony Davis needs to step up, claims Gainnis, Jokic and Embiid have surpassed the Lakers star

Anthony Davis is considered a top-ten talent in the NBA among active players. His two-way ability separates him from the rest of the bigs, allowing him to dominate opponents at will. He had an instant impact after making his move to the LA Lakers, winning a ring in his first year in Hollywood.

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the former Pelicans superstar since then. AD endured back-to-back injury-riddled campaigns, which has affected his level of play. His inconsistency has proved costly at times. The Lakers failed to make it past round one in the playoffs in his second season and missed the playoffs altogether in the third.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson believes the likes of Giannis, Jokic, and Embiid have surpassed Davis as performers. He also believes AD stepping up is key for the Lakers' success. Here's what he said regarding this:

"When he [Anthony Davis] left the bubble, it was, 'He's a top-five player and we need to see how long it's gonna take for him to become the best player in the league. Since then, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Joel Embiid has surpassed him, [Nikola] Jokic has surpassed him. The Lakers have just regressed every single year. We know he's not this mean, overly aggressive player, but we need to see the aggressive version on Anthony Davis this year because that's the Lakers.

"So, to me, there is no player out there that if everyone is looking at because the last two years for the Lakers and for Anthony Davis have been sad."

Key role players for Miami Heat and Boston Celtics questionable ahead of their Game 7 showdown

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics released their injury reports, ahead of their Game 7 showdown at FTX arena in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals. Injuries to key players has proved to be decisive in this series so far, and both teams could be without role players that can make an impact.

David Wilson @DBWilson2 Tyler Herro is just resting and getting treatment today. The Heat will reevaluate him tomorrow. "It's wait and see," Erik Spoelstra said. Tyler Herro is just resting and getting treatment today. The Heat will reevaluate him tomorrow. "It's wait and see," Erik Spoelstra said.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro could end up missing another game because of a groin injury, while the Celtics may have to battle it out without key defensive players, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. Smart is dealing with an ankle sprain, while Williams has a knee soreness issue.

