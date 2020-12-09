NBA preseason training camps are in full swing and several head coaches and players have faced the media ahead of the new season starting on December 22nd. In the latest NBA News Roundup, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been discussing his side's preseason, the role Anthony Davis will play this year, and whether or not he has settled on a starting line-up as the Lakers look to defend their title.

NBA News Roundup: LA Lakers likely to go without LeBron and AD in preseason opener as Vogel takes time to pick starting 5

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

Frank Vogel, in his first season as the LA Lakers head coach, led the franchise to a record-equalling 17th NBA Championship as they steam-rolled through the playoffs. During the offseason, the Lakers have bolstered their roster as one of the most active teams in the market. Talking to the league's media on Tuesday, Vogel was questioned on whether All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will feature in preseason and how his starting line-up will look come the NBA's tip-off.

LeBron James picked up his fourth career Finals MVP last season as he guided the LA Lakers to another Championship ring. Aiding him in the process was the player James urged the Lakers to sign last year, Anthony Davis. Ahead of the preseason schedule, which begins for the Lakers with a matchup against the LA Clippers, Frank Vogel has said that it's 'probably unlikely' LeBron and Davis will play.

Whenever there is a chance for the LA Lakers and Frank Vogel to rest their two superstars, it is inevitable that they will take this opportunity. The preseason is the perfect time to do so and is useful for focusing on tactical changes and which players deserve more minutes during the regular season.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Looking ahead to the regular season with several new players worthy of a starting berth, Vogel discussed his thoughts on the LA Lakers potential 5 who will play in their season opener and how he will use the depth of the squad. Vogel said that he hadn't thought a lot about his starters and that preseason action will play a role in figuring out the proper rotation of his team. When discussing the season as a whole, Vogel was consistent in his focus on utilizing the Lakers depth to help throughout the year:

"I just want to manage the marathon the right way. That's really where my mindset is."

Advertisement

Not only will Vogel be able to rotate using his bench depth but discussed the LA Lakers ability to utilize Anthony Davis both at the power forward position and at center. Vogel stated that the Lakers still want to have a blend of Davis playing both roles. This would give the head coach an opportunity to take off Marc Gasol in place of another shooter if need be.

Considering the LA Lakers won their Championship last season with relative ease, Vogel will be expected to repeat this feat having added valuable pieces to his side which have arguably improved their roster.