NBA News Roundup: LeBron James biopic coming to Peacock; Donald Trump takes shot at "The King" and more | May 3rd, 2022

The second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is underway, with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks taking 1-0 leads in their respective matchups. The Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will look to even things up in Game 2.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is still making headlines even when the LA Lakers did not qualifiy for the postseason. James is enjoying his early offseason, going to places like Dubai and Maldives, while also watching the postseason and commenting about it on Twitter.

LeBron James biopic to be released on Peacock

LeBron James' biopic titled "Shooting Stars" is currently filming in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. It's based on James' 2009 autobiography co-written with Buzz Bissinger. The biopic was announced in 2018 but filming only started last month.

"Shooting Stars" is now officially coming to the streaming site Peacock sometime next year, as reported by Britta Devore of Collider. It will be the first film under the four-year partnership between James' SpringHill Company and NBC Universal.

Donald Trump fires shot at LeBron James

Former US President Donald Trump was in Nebraska on Saturday night to support controversial Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. There, Trump took a shot at James, saying that he would welcome "The King" to his women's basketball team.

"I'll say this to LeBron James, who I don't like very much. I'll say, 'LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did, I'd love to have you on my basketball team,'" Trump said.

For those who are wondering, the former POTUS has been taking shots at James since the NBA legend publicly supported the Democratic Party. It's not the first time Trump has taken a shot at James, whom he called a racist during his usual Twitter rants.

Miami Heat blows past Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1

The Miami Heat used a huge third-quarter surge to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 25 points off the bench. Bam Adebayo added 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler had 15 points in his first game back from injury.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris was the Sixers' top performer with 27 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 19 points, whoile James Harden struggles continued, as he put up just 16 points. The Sixers are missing Joel Embiid, who is recovering from a facial injury. Coach Doc Rivers was unhappy with his team's ball movement. He said:

"I didn't like how we moved the ball. I thought we passed late tonight. I thought the physicality affected us tonight, and that had an impact. There were too many times we'd take the extra dribble, and by the time we passed it, they got there."

Luka Doncic drops 45 points in Game 1 loss to Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic put on a show in his first game in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He had 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Dallas Mavericks struggled defensively in the first three quarters before the Suns won 121-114.

All Suns starters scored in double figures, led by DeAndre Ayton with 25 points and eight rebounds and Devin Booker with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Cameron Johnson added 17 points off the bench. Chris Paul, who had 19 points and three assists, was happy with the outcome despite allowing a late Mavs rally in the fourth quarter. He said:

''We'll take the win. It's not always going to be pretty. We played well most of the game. We'll look at the film tomorrow and see what we need to do differently for Game 2."

Joe Dumars named Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations of NBA

Two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars is leaving the Sacramento Kings to join the NBA's front office. According to Shams Charania of "The Athletic", the league has confirmed that Dumars will be their new executive vice president of basketball operations.

Dumars spent three seasons with the Kings, serving as a special advisor to the general manager in 2019. He was then named interim head of basketball operations and the chief strategy officer.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Sacramento Kings chief strategy officer Joe Dumars is departing from the organization and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer is joining the NBA as its Executive Vice President Head of Basketball Operations, sources tell @TheAthletic Sacramento Kings chief strategy officer Joe Dumars is departing from the organization and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer is joining the NBA as its Executive Vice President Head of Basketball Operations, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

He will begin serving as the NBA's EVP of basketball operations on Monday, May 9.

