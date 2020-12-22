NBA News Roundup: LeBron James overwhelmed with emotions as LA Lakers prepare for Ring Night

LeBron James, who is entering his 18th season in the NBA, has been nothing short of exceptional. He has been brought up in GOAT debates around the world, with analysts and fans comparing him with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. LeBron James' list of accomplishments is endless: he is a 16-time All-Star and third in All-time All-Star selections, which is just behind Kobe Bryant (18) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19). In this NBA News roundup, we'll talk about LeBron James earning his fourth championship ring.

LeBron James is a 4-time NBA champion and has won the Finals MVP in every one of his title triumphs. He is the only player to have won the Finals MVP with three different franchises. James is also a 4-time league MVP and has been called a basketball savant by many people, including past teammates and former coaches.

Time and time again, the expectations never fail @KingJames. They ELEVATE him. pic.twitter.com/ijy9OQewky — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 22, 2020

NBA News Roundup: LeBron James appears in his 4th ring ceremony

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 2020 NBA Champions, LA Lakers will celebrate their 17th title on opening night just before the LA Clippers-LA Lakers matchup and will reward every player from their 2019-20 roster with a championship ring.

It is a matter of extreme pride to wear the championship ring; LeBron James is the only active player to have four.

WOW!!!! Ring 💍 Night man!! It just hit me. Man o Man!!! Hate my family, friends and fans won’t be there to witness it 😞 though! Nevertheless I can’t believe I’m RINGING it up again! #TrulyBlessed🙏🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2020

The 2020 Championship Ring Ceremony will be the first without any fans or players celebrating the NBA title, and naturally, the reigning champions are disappointed that their families will not be present in person to witness the same.

The LA Lakers host the LA Clippers after the ring ceremony on Tuesday in Staples Center in what could be an exciting opening night matchup.