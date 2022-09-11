NBA News Roundup: Lionel Messi overwhelmed by getting compared to Manu Ginobili, Chris Mullin calls Warriors big three best trio of all time, and more | September 11, 2022

Four-time NBA champion and San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was among the latest to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame. Congratulations were in order for the former MIPOY winner from all over. Ginobili's fellow compatriot, Lionel Messi, paid tribute to the 2x All-Star.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Arenas' criticism of Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the headlines. Chicago Bulls veteran guard Goran Dragic was the latest to sound off on Arenas' comments that questioned Giannis' understanding of the game.

Here's the latest buzz circling the NBA as of September 11, 2022.

Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway in the shrined in Basketball Hall of Fame

Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway were among the legendary individuals inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Both former NBA stars had their teammates present them. Hardaway had Isiah Thomas, his Run-TMC teammates Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, longtime friend Yolanda Griffith and his college coach Nate Archibald.

What a speech from Manu Ginobili…Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Gregg Popovich in attendance. What a speech from Manu Ginobili…Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Gregg Popovich in attendance. 🙏 https://t.co/2zlQd3slwV

Meanwhile, Ginobili had former Spurs teammate Tim Duncan present him to the 2022 class. Hardaway and Ginobili were joined by Swin Cash, Bob Huggins, Del Harris, Lindsay Whalen, Marianne Stanley, Theresa Shank Grentz and George Karl. Each gave speeches as new members of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lionel Messi overwhelmed by getting compared to Manu Ginobili

Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi had some kind words for San Antonio Spurs' newest Hall of Famer, Manu Ginobili. Spurs' Twitter quoted the 7x Ballon d'Or Winner, saying that he was proud to hear a reporter call Ginobili "the Messi of basketball." The former Barcelona captain also mentioned that he should be called the Manu of football.

Both players have recorded tremendous feats in their respective careers. Messi is a four-time Champions League winner, while Ginobili has as many NBA championships. The duo have been exceptional in playing for Argentina at the international level.

Former Heat All-Star defends Giannis Antetokounmpo from Gilbert Arenas’ comments

Goran Dragic was the latest to support Giannis Antetokounmpo, following Gilbert Arenas' criticism of the latter. Arenas believes Antetokounmpo doesn't understand the game, and his style is simply physical. But many have labeled Antetokounmpo as the best player in the league.

He has the accolades to show for it, with two NBA MVP awards, multiple All-Star selections and a championship win from a year ago. Dragic questioned whether the former Wizards star even deserves to talk about Antetokounmpo as he wasn't as successful as the Bucks forward.

"Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas, was he ever the MVP? I don’t think so. He can not talk about Giannis,” Dragic said. “I mean, Giannis won a championship, he won MVP, he was even Defensive Player of the Year. So, I don’t know. Sometimes when they retire, they just want to be relative, and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is."

Goran Dragic defending Giannis



"Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas, was he ever the MVP? I don't think so. He can not talk about Giannis."Goran Dragic defending Giannis(via @Eurohoopsnet "Giannis is the MVP. Gilbert Arenas, was he ever the MVP? I don't think so. He can not talk about Giannis."Goran Dragic defending Giannis 💯(via @Eurohoopsnet)https://t.co/3kjUvaWNCa

Chris Mullin said Warriors' big three best trio of all time

Golden State Warriors legend Chris Mullin said Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are the best trio of all time. The Warriors' big three built a dynasty, winning four NBA championships in eight years and making six Finals appearances during that stretch.

Mullin had some valid points behind his opinion. He highlighted that Curry, Thompson and Green's skillsets are aligned, helping them play off each other. Here's what Mullin said to ESPN's Kendra Andrews:

"It's one thing to like your teammate, respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level," Mullin said.

"Draymond needs Steph and Klay's shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond's passing and defense. Steph needs Klay's size to guard. When you put that all together, you have the best trio of all time."

What a journey for the Dubs! The Warriors Big 3 get their fourth NBA title togetherWhat a journey for the Dubs! The Warriors Big 3 get their fourth NBA title together 👏What a journey for the Dubs! https://t.co/B1yPqs2VA8

NBA analyst slams Patrick Beverley for his comments on LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Patrick Beverley made a bold comment during his introductory press conference as an LA Lakers player. A reporter asked the former Clippers guard how he feels about playing with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In the most 'Pat Bev' way possible, the veteran guard responded that LeBron and Davis would play with him, not the other way round. Beverley said he made the playoffs last season, not the Lakers. NBA analyst Nick Wright criticized the 3-time All NBA Defensive member for his statement:

"They then traded him, after not making another conference finals for a couple of years, then immediately make the conference finals again. He goes to be Clippers, and they're a tough scrappy team, and then they lose Kawhi Leonard, they make the conference finals."

Wright added:

"Then the Lakers called them (Utah), they're like, 'Hey, we have this kid Talen Horton Tucker,' and the Jazz were like 'Oh, the guy who according to the nerdy numbers, player efficiency rating value over replacement player was the second worst player in the entire league to get regular minutes last year?' They're like, 'Yeah, we want to trade him to you.'"

"And that team was like, 'Oh boy, we'd give you Pat Bev straight up one for one will you do it?' That's it. And this f**king guy is saying LeBron James, arguably the greatest player ever, inarguably one of the three greatest players ever, and Anthony Davis, who's a top 75 guy and a champion, they get to play with me because I made the playoffs last year they didn't."

