NBA News Roundup: Luka Doncic named best point guard in the NBA over Steph Curry, LeBron James shows off hidden talent and more | September 13, 2022

Steph Curry and Luka Doncic are considered two of the best players in the NBA today. Curry and Doncic also play in the same position, but are two very different players. Curry is known for being a sharpshooter, while Doncic is bigger than the typical point guard.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has shown off his hidden talent on Instagram. James is known for many different things, but seems to have revealed his artistic side.

Around the league, Anthony Edwards was remorseful for his comments and several NBA players were in international action.

Anthony Edwards apologizes to the LGBTQ community

Anthony Edwards is one of the best young players in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards recently received a ton of backlash for making homophobic remarks on his Instagram account. Edwards issued an apology to the LGBTQ community on Twitter, acknowledging the seriousness of his comments and expressing his regret.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," Edwards wrote on Twitter. "It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Minnesota Timberwolves president Tim Connelly also issued a statement regarding Edwards' remarks. Connelly was very disappointed in their young star, but assured everyone that the Timberwolves are an inclusive organization. The league is reportedly investigating the matter and could discipline Edwards.

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," Connelly said. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

Luka Doncic named best point guard in the NBA over Steph Curry

Luka Doncic and Steph Curry are two of the best players in the NBA.

Josh Cohen of NBA.com has ranked the best point guards in the league for the upcoming season. Cohen named Luka Doncic as the best point guard ahead of Steph Curry, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Chris Paul. He expects Doncic to take an even bigger leap next season due to the departure of Jalen Brunson.

Meanwhile, Cohen praised Curry for winning his fourth championship last season. He believes the Golden State Warriors superstar is the only rival to Magic Johnson for the title of best point guard ever. Morant and Young came in at No. 3 and 4, respectively.

Darius Garland is fifth on the list, followed by Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and LaMelo Ball. Cohen put Paul at No. 9 due to his age, entering the next season as a 37-year-old. The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden completed the top 10. De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Jamal Murray and Fred VanVleet were given consideration.

Argentina wins AmeriCup, USA bags bronze medal

Facundo Campazzo of Argentina.

Argentina prevailed over rivals Brazil to win the 2022 AmeriCup tournament. Former OKC Thunder forward Gabriel Deck hit a game-winning layup to give Argentina a 75-73 win. Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo led Argentina with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Americans earned the Bronze medal following a 84-80 win against Canada. New Orleans Pelicans forward Gary Clark was the best player for Team USA, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Toronto Raptors forward Dalano Banton finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists for Canada.

Deck was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, while Campazzo was named to the All-Tournament team. Banton, two-time NBA champion Norris Cole and Brazil's Yago dos Santos completed the selection. It was Argentina's third AmeriCup championship, while it was Team USA's first bronze medal.

LeBron James shows off hidden talent

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League.

LeBron James still has a lot of free time this offseason. Training camp is scheduled to start later this month, but James seems to be enjoying his extended time off. James showed off his hidden talent on Instagram (h/t Clutch Points), posting an image of Bart Simpson he drew.

"Just messing and doodling around. Miss doing this all the time," James wrote on his Instagram story. "Used to be my escape. Bart got a big a** head though. My bad Bart. Been awhile since I pick the (pencil)."

James is entering the 20th season of his career. He's still among the best players in the league, but has been plagued by injuries since joining the LA Lakers. He's also expected to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer if he stays healthy until the middle of the season.

Accused killer of former NBA player to stand trial this week

Andre Emmett played for the BIG3 before he was murdered.

Andre Emmett had a brief career in the NBA, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2004-05 season. He also suited up for the then-New Jersey Nets in the 2011-12 season. He had an extensive career overseas before coming home to Dallas and playing in the BIG3.

However, Emmett was shot and killed Sept. 23, 2019, in Dallas. The suspected shooter is Larry Daquan Jenkins, per the Dallas Morning News. Along with two other people, Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson, Jenkins was charged with capital murder.

According to the police report, the three men followed and robbed Emmett on the early morning of Sept. 23. They took his gold and diamond watch, and two gold necklaces. Emmett went after the suspects, but was shot from behind. The crime was caught on a home surveillance video.

Jenkins is set to stand trial this week. The 25-year-old was reportedly acquitted of a previous murder charge in 2014.

