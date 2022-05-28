NBA News Roundup: Magic Johnson congratulates Steph Curry for winning WCF MVP, Dwyane Wade inspired Jimmy Butler's Game 6 heroics and more | May 28th, 2022

The 2022 NBA Finals is just one game away from being finalized. The Golden State Warriors have already clinched a spot following their Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks. Steph Curry was named the first-ever Magic Johnson MVP after his brilliant performance in the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have forced a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics with a huge win on Friday night. The Heat have regained their home court advantage and the momentum heading into Game 7. But with both teams looking evenly matched, there are no clear favorites heading into Sunday's do-or-die game.

Magic Johnson reacts to Steph Curry winning MVP award named after him

Steph Curry won the first ever Magic Johnson MVP Award after leading the Golden State Warriors to a 4-1 Western Conference Finals series win against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Magic went on to congratulate Curry for his historic achievement. The Magic Johnson MVP Award is given to the best player in the Western Conference Finals. It's part of several changes made by the NBA for this postseason. With his new trophy, Steph just needs an NBA Finals MVP trophy to complete his collection.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson It's really cool that the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen, a friend, future hall of famer, and great person, @StephenCurry30 won the first ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award!! Congratulations! It's really cool that the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen, a friend, future hall of famer, and great person, @StephenCurry30 won the first ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award!! Congratulations! 🏆

The three-time NBA champ has caught fire at the right time as the Warriors earned their first NBA Finals berth since 2019. The Warriors are back to the main stage after a brief, two-year absence that was highlighted by injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, as well as the departure of Kevin Durant.

Miami Heat force Game 7 against Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have forced a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat came out with a 111-103 win on Friday night in Boston. Game 7 is on Sunday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami in front of thousands of Heat fans.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, scoring a career playoff-high 47 points to help Miami avoid elimination. Butler was simply phenomenal against the Celtics, adding nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in one of the greatest playoff performances in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Celtics. Derrick White added 22 points off the bench, while Jaylen Brown put up 20 points. The Celtics blew a golden opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Jimmy Bulter credits Dwyane Wade for his performance in Game 6 win

Jimmy Butler had a game for the ages in the Heat's 111-103 victory over the Celtics on Friday night. Butler scored 47 points in one of the best performances by a player facing elimination. He was 16-for-29 from the field, made four threes and a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line.

In a postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Butler was asked about playing under pressure in Boston with an injured knee. The six-time All-Star credited Heat legend Dwyane Wade for inspiring him to play through adversity. Butler stated:

"I got a phone call and text message from D-Wade earlier today and he was telling me I can do this. Knee is banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there and continue to build your legacy. That meant the world to me, so I appreciate you, D-Wade."

Jayson Tatum confident about Celtics chance of winning Game 7 in Miami

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will have to go through the Heat in order to advance to the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on Sunday in Miami, but Tatum is very confident about the Celtics' chances of winning.

"Scale of 1-10? Ten. I mean, it shouldn't be any less than that, right? It's the last game, this is what it's all about. So on a scale of 1-10 it's a 10 on my confidence level in myself and the group," Tatum told reporters.

Tatum has been a revelation this season for the Celtics. He has established himself as one of the best ten players in the world today. The three-time NBA All-Star is on a mission to bring Boston their 18th NBA championship. The Celtics have not won a title since 2008 and their last NBA Finals appearance was in 2010.

Gary Payton II on track to return for the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have been without Gary Payton II since Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies. Payton II, the Warriors' best perimeter defender this season, suffered a fractured elbow following Dillon Brooks' hard foul.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors are expecting "GP2" to return for the NBA Finals. Golden State will need Payton II against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. He can defend either team's best scoring wings such as Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow fracture) is expected to return in the NBA Finals, sources say. Here's how soon: Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow fracture) is expected to return in the NBA Finals, sources say. Here's how soon: https://t.co/6TaaQri0Wc

Initial reports of Payton's injury pointed to a recovery timeline of three to five weeks. If he can return on June 2nd, that would be exactly 30 days since he suffered the injury. Payton II had his breakout season with the Warriors and he's expected to earn his first big payday this offseason.

