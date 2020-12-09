NBA News Roundup: Matt Barnes endorses league's decision to suspend cannabis testing, rapper Meek Mill doing his best to recruit James Harden

Cannabis is a very sensitive topic in the United States. The laws surrounding the substance are arbitrary, and major sports leagues like the NBA often have strict rules against the consumption of cannabis. Even though cannabis consumption is completely legal in 11 states, and 34 states have legalized it for medical purposes, the federal government still recognizes it as an illegal practice. In the latest NBA news roundup, the NBA has announced the suspension of all tests for cannabis.

NBA News Roundup: The league suspends all testing for cannabis

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

The NBA seems to operate under arbitrary rules. Even if a state has legalized the consumption of cannabis, the league has banned it for quite some time. However, last season, in the Orlando bubble, the NBA allowed players to use the substance without worrying about testing.

The NBA has gone one step further and suspended all testing for next season. NBA Champion Matt Barnes appeared on a Yahoo! finance interview and talked about the implications of the rule on the players.

The NBA has officially suspended random marijuana testing for the 2020-21 season ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 4, 2020

Matt Barnes is a long-time advocate for cannabis and has been fighting in support of its consumption for years. He talked about how he felt about the NBA finally deciding to suspend testing for cannabis.

"This is something that I've personally been fighting...for a while...This is something that has been used. It hasn't really been a secret for a long time in the NBA, and we've always been punished for it. To me, the alternative is opioids or alcohol, but I was someone, throughout my 15-year career, has used, has needed it..I'm 3 years removed from the NBA now, and to see that they're starting to make progress, obviously with research behind it, it feels good today"

When asked about how the latest development would affect the NBA players and how they feel about it, Matt Barnes said:

"It's a huge weight [off their shoulders], you know, I've been able to talk to a few players...they started obviously with the bubble at the end of last season; they pulled back on testing and allowed players to do it at their leisure without worrying about consequences. To me, being in the NBA is obviously a blessing but there is a lot of stress and give and take that comes with that. So to me, that this is just one less stress...players where they can take it as needed...everyone is different, but the guys who choose to use it, it really helps them"

The NBA players will not be tested for cannabis in the entirety of the 2020-21 season. According to Matt Barnes, several NBA players are 'rejoicing' at the decision.

NBA News Roundup: Rapper Meek Mill might try to get James Harden to join his beloved Philadelphia 76ers

Meek Mill and James Harden

Rapper Meek Mill and James Harden have been friends for years. They have been spotted at parties together and have also attended each other's performances.

In the latest NBA news roundup surrounding the two, Meek Mill might be trying to get Harden to come to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's no secret that Meek Mill is a Philadelphia 76ers fan. He was born in South Philadelphia and has been spotted courtside in the Well Fargo Center multiple times.

Reporting w/ @ESPN_MacMahon: James Harden has recently indicated to Houston he'd be open to a trade to Philadelphia or other contenders. So far, no substantive talks with Sixers. Daryl Morey's been adamant he wants to keep his two young stars. https://t.co/9ZFKB8MSGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

James Harden recently expressed that he would be open to being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers NBA franchise. Many have speculated that it could be because of Meek Mill.

This picture that Meek Mill uploaded on Instagram is months old, but many think that this is an attempt to lure James Harden away from Houston and get him to join the Philadelphia 76ers franchise.