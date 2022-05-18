NBA News Roundup: Matt Barnes responds to Patrick Beverley's criticism of Chris Paul, LA Lakers superstar gives his two cents on which centers from the 90s would dominate today, and more - | May 18, 2022

With the NBA Playoffs being down to the final four teams and with 26 teams at home, there is no shortage of NBA news. Teams and players are constantly making headlines as they plan their next moves.

The LA Lakers continue their search for a new head coach as they hope to become championship contenders again next season. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley and Kyrie Irving have made news with some of their recent comments about their peers.

With that said, here is the latest NBA news Roundup for May 18th, 2022.

LeBron James comments on which centers of 90s would dominate this era

Los Angeles Lakers superstar always seem to make NBA news.

With both Kevin Durant and LeBron James at home after watching their teams get eliminated, Durant took to Twitter to pose a question to the fans. He asked which centers of the 90s would dominate the game today. James replied by tweeting:

"Shaq, Dream, Admiral."

Shaquille O'Neal dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s with the Orlando Magic and the LA Lakers. Hakeem Olajuwon was a two-time champion and Finals MVP, while David Robinson, nicknamed "The Admiral," won the championship in 1999 and 2003.

Kyrie Irving yet to meet with Sean Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game 4

One of the biggest NBA news stories of the summer will be Kyrie Irving's future. The superstar guard is eligible for a player-option worth over $36 million, but can opt out and sign a four-year deal worth over $185 million.

Speaking to "YES" network, General Manager Sean Marks said:

"I look forward to [it]. We have not had a conversation yet. So I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will. We’ll see what it looks like for Kyrie moving forward here, and what he needs from us and so forth."

Adam Silver keen to resolve issues with players missing games

2022 NBA All-Star Game

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has reiterated his point about players missing games due to a variety of reasons. The commissioner wants players to honor their contracts. Silver, in a conversation with Malika Andrews of ESPN, said:

"From a league standpoint, we want teams to honor contracts, we want players to honor contracts. There's no doubt we'll sit down and talk about it. I know we can do better. I know the players want to do better because it's not an individual sport."

One of the recurring themes when it comes to NBA news this season has been superstars and players missing games due to one reason or another, with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving being at the forefront of it.

Matt Barnes responds to Patrick Beverley's comments about Chris Paul

Matt Barnes during his time with the Sacramento Kings.

One of the biggest NBA news stories of the week was Patrick Beverley going on national television and criticizing Chris Paul. He did so after the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Matt Barnes, an analyst on ESPN and a former player, responded to this by saying:

"There’s a thin line between being critical and disrespecting. And I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul was completely disrespectful and out of the line.

"And Pat Beverley talking like he’s that guy. You’re not that guy, plain and simple. Chris Paul was playing terrible and his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been."

Ime Udoka criticizes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after dropping Game 1

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game 1

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had scathing criticisms for his star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after the Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Udoka, in his post-game presser, said that it was not the absence of Marcus Smart and Al Horford that caused the defeat in Game 1. Udoka said:

"Having Marcus and Al might have helped, because they settle us down, but it wasn't really just that. And it wasn't our young guys, Payton and Aaron, but it was our veterans, Jayson and Jaylen, who let it get away from us."

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Ime Udoka: "Having Marcus and Al might have helped, because they settle us down, but it wasn't really just that. And it wasn't our young guys, Payton and Aaron, but it was our veterans Jayson and Jaylen who let it get away from us." Ime Udoka: "Having Marcus and Al might have helped, because they settle us down, but it wasn't really just that. And it wasn't our young guys, Payton and Aaron, but it was our veterans Jayson and Jaylen who let it get away from us."

