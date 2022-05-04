NBA News Roundup: Memphis Grizzlies star explains his conversation with Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving confirms his thoughts on Brooklyn Nets potentially trading him and more - May 4th, 2022

With the playoffs underway, there is no shortage of NBA news coming from camps of teams not in the postseason. There are also several developments from teams still active in their bid for a championship.

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets suffered disappointing campaigns which will, in all likelihood, result in them making changes to the organization. The Indiana Pacers, among others, are headed to a rebuild and are constantly linked with news headlines.

"This is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him" - Ja Morant made news headlines after battle with Steph Curry

Ja Morant being guarded by Steph Curry last year.

Morant had an incredible 47-point performance in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant had a message for Curry, as the Memphis Grizzlies meant business and will make a series out of this. In his post-game presser, Morant spoke about how he wanted to return the same message Curry had for him after Game 1. Morant said:

"Had some friendly words with Steph. You know, after Game 1, he came to me and Jaren and said, ‘It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have some fun.’ I was able to return that message tonight. This is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him."

"Definitely up there" - Ja Morant on his incredible Game 2 performance against the Warriors

Ja Morant in action.

Ja Morant made headlines after erupting in Game 2 for 47 points along with eight rebounds and eight assists. He converted 15 of his 31 field goal attempts and five of his 12 shots from beyond the arc, while making 12 of his 13 free throws.

Speaking about the performance after the game and where it ranks, according to Morant, the Grizzlies superstar said:

"Definitely up there. I feel like this was kind of a must-win game for us; and for me, I was frustrated with myself for missing that layup in Game 1."

"He broke the code" - Steve Kerr disapproves of Dillon Brooks foul on Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors.

One of the biggest news stories to come out of Game 2 between the Warriors and the Grizzlies was Dillon Brooks' foul on Gary Payton II.

The Warriors defensive stalwart was forced to leave the game with an elbow injury that was later confirmed to be a fracture. Brooks was subsequently tossed from the game after this foul.

Speaking about the incident, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was upset with the play. Kerr said:

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty and, you know, playoff basketball is supposed to be physical, everybody is going to compete, everybody is going to fight for everything but there is a code in this league. He broke the code, Dillon Brooks broke the code."

"Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released" - Kyrie Irving confirms thoughts about the Nets potentially parting ways with him

Irving has made news all season long.

Kyrie Irving continued to make news headlines as he confirmed thoughts of uncertainty with regards to his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

During the first part of the season, he was ineligible to play in the borough of Brooklyn due to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate. Irving said:

"There was nothing to lose, you know? It was only the journey to enjoy at that point, because I was sitting at home and.... I don’t even want to say sitting at home, I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know?

"Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released, whether I was going to get the opportunity to be on another team. How I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way."

Irving eventually returned with the news that New York City mayor Eric Adams was lifting the mandate that prohibited Irving from home games. However, the season ended in disappointment as the Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

"There's no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks" - LeBron James voices opinion about Ja Morant after his Game 2 performance

Ja Morant and LeBron James in action.

LeBron James made news once again as he praised Ja Morant after his brilliant performance in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. Morant dropped 47 points on the night to lead Memphis to a victory. James took to Twitter and wrote:

"A so damn tough!!!! There's no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out (star) and always have been!! Real basketball (brains) know. Not the majority of dweebs who don't even watch basketball on those voting ballots."

Morant won the Most Improved Player of the Year award this season after averaging 27.4 points per game for the Grizzlies. He led his team to the second seed in the Western Conference.

