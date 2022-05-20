NBA News Roundup: Patrick Beverley tells popular sports analyst to get drug tested, Joel Embiid named Most Valuable ‘Philadelphian’ and more | May 20th, 2022  

Plenty has happened in and around the NBA over the last 24 hours. The 2022 NBA playoffs continued in full swing, with yet another Boston Celtics blowout win in the history books.

Jayson Tatum and Co. registered a 127-102 win over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid was honored by the Philadelphia City Council for his exploits this season by awarding him the 'Most Valuable Philadelphian' award.

Let's look at these intriguing storylines in-depth and more in today's edition of our NBA News Roundup below.

Patrick Beverley tells Stephen A. Smith to get drug tested

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley has spent the last few days of his offseason on the set of ESPN. Appearing on several morning talk shows with famous TV personalities, the former LA Clippers guard has been vocal about his opinions.

The Timberwolves star made headlines again when he recently asked ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to get drug tested. The two debated whether James Harden should be offered a max contract this summer. Smith argued against it, which led to Beverley telling the former he needs to "stay off weed." Here's a clip of this segment via (Tomer Azarly on Twitter):

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Brooo how did I miss Patrick Beverley telling Stephen A. Smith to stay off the weed Brooo how did I miss Patrick Beverley telling Stephen A. Smith to stay off the weed 😭😭 https://t.co/3YiKRdCVDq

Joel Embiid receives 'MVP' honors

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Joel Embiid may not have won the Most Valuable Player, but he received an 'MVP' award in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to award the 76ers talisman the 'Most Valuable Philadelphian.' Here's what the resolution reads (Via Anna Orso of the Philadelphia Inquirer):

Anna Orso @anna_orso No literally. I am not funny enough to make that up No literally. I am not funny enough to make that up https://t.co/OzBISy4Ofo

Embiid has a massive fan base in the city because of his exploits on the court. He has helped the 76ers achieve new heights during his tenure there, but a championship win eludes the organization. Nevertheless, Embiid has given it his all so far. He finished as the runner-up in the MVP race for the last two years.

The Sixers All-Star was crucial in helping the team achieve a fourth-place finish in the regular season during the 2021-22 NBA campaign. He did so without having an All-Star teammate until the trade deadline when James Harden joined the roster. Joel Embiid averaged a league-high 30.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Boston Celtics even series against Miami Heat in emphatic style

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

The Boston Celtics returned to winning ways in style against the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Veterans Marcus Smart and Al Horford returned to the lineup for Game 2 on Thursday and played significant roles in helping the C's win 127-102.

Smart was the MVP of the match for Boston as he managed to score 24 points, grab nine rebounds, dish out 12 assists and make three steals on the night. The Celtics were down by ten early in the first quarter but a 17-0 run entering the second period swung the tie in their favor.

They led by 70-45 at halftime break. Boston shot 51.2% from the floor, including 20 triples. The two teams will head to TD Garden to play Games 3 and 4.

NBA owners have $10 billion invested in Chinese ventures

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

According to a recent report by ESPN, about 40 principal owners in the NBA have a combined investment worth $10 billion in Chinese ventures. The NBA returned to state-run TV in China after a nearly three-year ban during the ongoing playoffs.

Isaac Stone Fish @isaacstonefish

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Breaking: NBA team owners collectively have at least $10 billion tied up in China, including one owner whose company has a joint venture with an entity sanctioned by the U.S. government. Great to work with @espn to quantify the NBA's China exposure. Breaking: NBA team owners collectively have at least $10 billion tied up in China, including one owner whose company has a joint venture with an entity sanctioned by the U.S. government. Great to work with @espn to quantify the NBA's China exposure. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

The NBA and China had a conflict that ignited due to a tweet by then Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey showing support to protesters in Hong Kong for their stance against the alleged human rights violation taking place in China.

NBA owners stayed quiet during the three-year ban period. ESPN's report suggested that along with having money derived from the NBA's $5 billion business in China, they also have personal investments in ventures in the world's second-largest economy. Here's what the report stated:

"NBA owners had remained largely silent throughout the ban, even as the league worked behind the scenes to repair a ruptured relationship that had cost hundreds of millions of dollars and laid bare the complexities of doing business with an authoritarian regime."

"The owners had reason to stay quiet: In addition to the money their teams derive from the NBA's $5 billion business in China, many have significant personal stakes there through their other businesses."

"ESPN examined the investments of 40 principal owners and found that they collectively have more than $10 billion tied up in China -- including one owner whose company has a joint venture with an entity that has been sanctioned by the U.S. government."

PJ Tucker leaves Celtics-Heat game with apparent knee injury, will get MRIs done

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One

The Miami Heat suffered a big blow when PJ Tucker left the floor against the Boston Celtics in their Game 2 loss because of a knee injury. He sustained the hit in the first quarter of the match and tried to play through it. However, he couldn't continue for long. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the 37-year-old former NBA champion will undergo MRI scans on his knee for further evaluations.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow morning, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Tucker is a vital part of the Heat's defense, and if he misses time, Miami could struggle on the road against the in-form Celtics.

Edited by Prem Deshpande