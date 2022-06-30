NBA News Roundup: Several stars decline player options with their teams; Atlanta Hawks build formidable backcourt, and more - June 30, 2022

As the 2022 NBA free agency kicked off Wednesday, a flurry of moves were announced all over the league.
Several player and team options were either exercised or rejected. Many fans will not see their favorite player return to their teams this summer. For example, Bay Area native Juan Toscano-Anderson was extended the qualifying offer by the Golden State Warriors, while NYC-born Kemba Walker exited as a Knick.
This year's free agency class isn't as flashy as years past, but there's still potential for chaos. The landscape of the league could shift drastically before the start of training camp.
On that note, here's a look at a few news stories that have surfaced around the NBA in the last 24 hours:
James Harden declines his $47.4 million player option to give Philadelphia 76ers financial stability
James Harden is focused on winning the 2023 NBA championship with the Philadelphia 76ers and is expected to bounce back in a big way. Many believe he was handicapped due to his lingering hamstring issues, but that might not be the case in the upcoming season.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, "The Beard" declined his $47.4 million player option, displaying his unconditional loyalty to the Sixers. He will re-sign with the team on a free-agent deal.
That gives the front office flexibility and cap space to make significant moves in the offseason and doesn't bound them with a huge contract.
Reigning NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry to host 2022 ESPYS
The ESPY award is the Academy Award (film) or Grammy Award (music) version for sports. It's short for "Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly".
Several individual and team sport awards are given out to some of the best athletes in the world, especifically in North American sports. World-famous golfer Tiger Woods is the most decorated ESPY award winner, with 21 wins.
The 2022 ESPYS will be hosted by Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, four-time champion and recently crowned NBA Finals MVP. He's just the the second NBA player to host the event in its three-decade history.
LeBron James was the first to do so, hosting the 2007 ESPYS alongside co-host Jimmy Kimmel.
Atlanta Hawks form formidable backcourt by pairing Dejounte Murray with Trae Young
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks are sending Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for one-time All-Star Dejounte Murray. The two young guards, Murray and Trae Young, are about to make some serious noise in the East.
The Hawks lacked significant backcourt depth, as Young's backup was a 35-year-old Lou Williams. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter was not cutting it as the starting off-guard. Murray's addition is one of the best moves the front office could have made this summer. That's because they already have a decent frontcourt with John Collins and Clint Capela.
Trae Young reportedly wanted Murray himself and is 'ecstatic' the latter's joining the team. Meanwhile, the organization believes Murray's arrival would unlock another part of Young's game.
Fan-favorite Bobby Portis declines his player option with Milwaukee Bucks
Bobby Portis has become a fan-favorite in the Wisconsin area, with the Fiserv Forum often chanting "Bobby Bobby" when he enters games. His hustle, timely shooting and rebounding have been extremely valuable for the Milwaukee Bucks, and many would agree he has found a home.
As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portis announced to the team that he's declining the $4.6 million player option and will become a free agent.
He's expected to re-sign with the team on a bigger and longer deal.
Long-time Washington Wizard Bradley Beal declines his player option to enter NBA free agency
It's no secret the Washington Wizards are one of the most mediocre franchises in the NBA, and Bradley Beal seems to have finally run out of patience.
He has always been a Wizard but might now don new colors for the first time in his career. In his 10-year tenure in the nation's capital, the Wizards have had just four winning seasons (above .500). They have missed the postseason five times and seen early playoff exits in the other years.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports announced that the three-time All-Star will reject his $36.4 million player option.
