NBA News Roundup: Several stars decline player options with their teams; Atlanta Hawks build formidable backcourt, and more - June 30, 2022

As the 2022 NBA free agency kicked off Wednesday, a flurry of moves were announced all over the league.

Several player and team options were either exercised or rejected. Many fans will not see their favorite player return to their teams this summer. For example, Bay Area native Juan Toscano-Anderson was extended the qualifying offer by the Golden State Warriors, while NYC-born Kemba Walker exited as a Knick.

This year's free agency class isn't as flashy as years past, but there's still potential for chaos. The landscape of the league could shift drastically before the start of training camp.

On that note, here's a look at a few news stories that have surfaced around the NBA in the last 24 hours:

James Harden declines his $47.4 million player option to give Philadelphia 76ers financial stability

James Harden (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers with coach Doc Rivers

James Harden is focused on winning the 2023 NBA championship with the Philadelphia 76ers and is expected to bounce back in a big way. Many believe he was handicapped due to his lingering hamstring issues, but that might not be the case in the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, "The Beard" declined his $47.4 million player option, displaying his unconditional loyalty to the Sixers. He will re-sign with the team on a free-agent deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and intends to return on a contract in free agency that gives the team financial flexibility to bolster the roster, sources tell @TheAthletic Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and intends to return on a contract in free agency that gives the team financial flexibility to bolster the roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden’s sole focus: Win a title in Philadelphia next season. Harden returned to his workout and on-court regimen much sooner than usual this offseason, pouring his full focus on 2022-23 and a championship run. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Harden’s sole focus: Win a title in Philadelphia next season. Harden returned to his workout and on-court regimen much sooner than usual this offseason, pouring his full focus on 2022-23 and a championship run. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

That gives the front office flexibility and cap space to make significant moves in the offseason and doesn't bound them with a huge contract.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry to host 2022 ESPYS

Steph Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha Curry attend the 2016 ESPYS

The ESPY award is the Academy Award (film) or Grammy Award (music) version for sports. It's short for "Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly".

Several individual and team sport awards are given out to some of the best athletes in the world, especifically in North American sports. World-famous golfer Tiger Woods is the most decorated ESPY award winner, with 21 wins.

The 2022 ESPYS will be hosted by Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, four-time champion and recently crowned NBA Finals MVP. He's just the the second NBA player to host the event in its three-decade history.

LeBron James was the first to do so, hosting the 2007 ESPYS alongside co-host Jimmy Kimmel.

Atlanta Hawks form formidable backcourt by pairing Dejounte Murray with Trae Young

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs against Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks are sending Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for one-time All-Star Dejounte Murray. The two young guards, Murray and Trae Young, are about to make some serious noise in the East.

The Hawks lacked significant backcourt depth, as Young's backup was a 35-year-old Lou Williams. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter was not cutting it as the starting off-guard. Murray's addition is one of the best moves the front office could have made this summer. That's because they already have a decent frontcourt with John Collins and Clint Capela.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



h/t Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will be the 1st pair of teammates in NBA history who each averaged 20 points per game and 8 assists per game in the previous season.h/t @EliasSports Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will be the 1st pair of teammates in NBA history who each averaged 20 points per game and 8 assists per game in the previous season.h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/g20OEY1MPd

Trae Young reportedly wanted Murray himself and is 'ecstatic' the latter's joining the team. Meanwhile, the organization believes Murray's arrival would unlock another part of Young's game.

Fan-favorite Bobby Portis declines his player option with Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis of Milwaukee Bucks celebrates with fans.

Bobby Portis has become a fan-favorite in the Wisconsin area, with the Fiserv Forum often chanting "Bobby Bobby" when he enters games. His hustle, timely shooting and rebounding have been extremely valuable for the Milwaukee Bucks, and many would agree he has found a home.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portis announced to the team that he's declining the $4.6 million player option and will become a free agent.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42



The maximum that he can sign for is 4 years/$49M.



The contract has to be for a minimum of 2 seasons and cannot include an option in year 2. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Portis has early bird rights in Milwaukee.The maximum that he can sign for is 4 years/$49M.The contract has to be for a minimum of 2 seasons and cannot include an option in year 2. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Portis has early bird rights in Milwaukee.The maximum that he can sign for is 4 years/$49M.The contract has to be for a minimum of 2 seasons and cannot include an option in year 2. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

He's expected to re-sign with the team on a bigger and longer deal.

Long-time Washington Wizard Bradley Beal declines his player option to enter NBA free agency

Bradley Beal of Washington Wizards

It's no secret the Washington Wizards are one of the most mediocre franchises in the NBA, and Bradley Beal seems to have finally run out of patience.

He has always been a Wizard but might now don new colors for the first time in his career. In his 10-year tenure in the nation's capital, the Wizards have had just four winning seasons (above .500). They have missed the postseason five times and seen early playoff exits in the other years.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has declined his $36.4M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Beal is eligible to sign a 5-year max to return to Wizards – or sign elsewhere on a 4-year deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports announced that the three-time All-Star will reject his $36.4 million player option.

