NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry’s iconic "night night" celebration included in NBA2K3, Kyrie Irving reveals he wants to play in leagues all over the world when he’s 38, and more | July 31, 2022

Recently, the NBA2K3 trailer was released. Fans can expect plenty of exciting upgrades to the popular video game.

They include Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry's infamous "night night" celebration. Curry used the gesture toward the end of a contest after hitting daggers that ensured the Warriors were heading toward a win.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving claimed he would continue contributing to the sport in the twilight of his professional career. Irving intends to do that by playing in international leagues.

Steph Curry’s iconic "night night" celebration included in NBA2K3

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

NBA2K23's trailer was released on Friday (July 29). Stars like Steph Curry, LeBron James and Ja Morant, among others, are featured in the video. Plenty of new celebrations are also on display. Curry's "night night", which has been replicated by several athletes across various sports, is included.

Curry would hit gesture during the 2022 NBA playoffs. He would use it as he sent teams packing toward the end of a game, thanks to his clutch plays. It will be interesting to see what he comes up with this postseason.

Kyrie Irving reveals he wants to play in leagues all over the world when he’s 38

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kyrie Irving rarely engages with fans online. However, he was compelled to do so recently. This was after one fan claimed Irving was "gassing himself" after he retweeted a post from Eddie Gonzalez. Gonzalez claimed that Kyrie's off-hand was probably the best.

The Brooklyn Nets guard responded to the fan, saying he doesn't need to gas himself. He claimed he just looks back at his career as a 38-year-old.

A11Even @KyrieIrving @SAINt_ARD I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. ♾A11Even @SAINt_ARD I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. ♾A11Even

Many would feel that Irving was talking about retiring by 38. The former NBA champion shut down that discussion before it even started with a follow-up tweet, saying:

"And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me."

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren drop video game numbers at the CrawsOver Pro-Am

2022 Draft's top two picks Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren

The number one and number two picks from this year's draft, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, teamed up recently. They participated in former NBA star Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am tournament, The CrawsOver, on Saturday.

The duo went off on their opponents, dropping video game-like numbers. Banchero tallied 50 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Holmgren bagged 34 points, 14 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniel, their opponent, produced mind-boggling numbers as well. He scored 52 points. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists during the contest.

NBA @NBA



Paolo Banchero WENT OFF for 50 PTS in his hometown of Seattle, WA at the @thecrawsover @Pp_doesit : 50 PTS, 9 REB Paolo Banchero WENT OFF for 50 PTS in his hometown of Seattle, WA at the @thecrawsover!🔥 @Pp_doesit: 50 PTS, 9 REB 🔥 https://t.co/SLObQSANe5

Bam Adebayo intends to stay in Miami throughout his career

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo intends to play for the franchise throughout his entire NBA career. His comments come amid trade rumors linking him to the Nets as part of a potential deal for Miami to land Kevin Durant.

"If I could, I would," Adebayo said via the Miami Herald. "Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen me grow up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It's just one of those things that's dope when people grow with you."

The Heat are one of the teams that are interested in Kevin Durant. Bam Adebayo appears to be a player they would like in return from the Heat, if they engage in trade discussions.

Adebayo has been instrumental in helping Miami make an NBA Finals and an NBA Conference Finals appearance in two of the last three seasons. Losing him could cost them their defensive depth. This is something they have thrived on during the Butler-Adebayo era.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang NEW: Heat’s Bam Adebayo hopes to follow in Udonis Haslem’s footsteps and become ‘Mr. 305 2.0’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… During a break at his youth basketball clinic in Kendall today, Adebayo spoke about what it would mean for him to spend his entire career with the Heat and more NEW: Heat’s Bam Adebayo hopes to follow in Udonis Haslem’s footsteps and become ‘Mr. 305 2.0’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… During a break at his youth basketball clinic in Kendall today, Adebayo spoke about what it would mean for him to spend his entire career with the Heat and more

However, Adebayo being dealt to Brooklyn remains a complicated deal as he is on the same type of contract as Ben Simmons. Unless the Nets move the former Sixers guard, they won't be able to take on Adebayo's contract in exchange for Durant's.

Dwight Howard attends WWE's SummerSlam event

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Dwight Howard recently attended a WWE tryout. He now claims he wants to become a wrestler after he is done playing in the NBA. The three-time DPOY sat ringside for SummerSlam, WWE's pay-per-view event. Howard also met the legendary wrestler, The Undertaker, backstage during the event.

The former All-Star is currently a free agent. He played for the LA Lakers last campaign and is rumored to have a mutual interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. Howard, 36, is nearing the end of his NBA career and could be closing in on his wish of becoming a WWE superstar within the next few years.

