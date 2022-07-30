NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry wants to finish his career in Golden State, Dwight Howard thinks he's a Hall of Famer and more | July 30, 2022

Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA today. Curry has a contract with the Golden State Warriors until the end of the 2025-26 season. He will be 38 years old at the time, which means he'll likely finish his career at Golden State.

Meanwhile, free agent center Dwight Howard believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame. Howard is one of the best players of his generation despite being hampered by injuries since leaving the Orlando Magic. Some people even think that he deserved to be part of the NBA 75.

Here is the latest NBA news roundup for July 30 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren to play at Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder

The top two picks from the 2022 NBA draft will suit up and play in Jamal Crawford's pro-am league in Seattle. Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren previously played in The CrawsOver in the past before they entered the league. Both players are expected to appear over the weekend.

According to Uproxx, Banchero will be on the Real Ballers' roster and team with Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. Meanwhile, Holmgren was announced as a surprise participant. Other NBA players appearing in the Seattle Pro-Am League include Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Malachi Flynn of the Toronto Raptors.

Both Banchero and Holmgren also have ties in the Seattle area. Banchero was born and raised in the city, while Holmgren played for Gonzaga in college. Gonzaga is in Spokane, which is a four-hour drive from Seattle.

Overtime @overtime @JCrossover @thecrawsover Paolo Banchero & Chet Holmgren BOTH playing in the Crawsover tomorrow Paolo Banchero & Chet Holmgren BOTH playing in the Crawsover tomorrow 🔥 @JCrossover @thecrawsover https://t.co/coo6CFxkLW

Steph Curry wants to finish his career in Golden State

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. Curry has a contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2025-26 season. At the age of 34, he has brought four championships to the Bay Area, with the possibility of adding more before he hangs it up.

The two-time NBA MVP was at the Oakland Athletics game on Wednesday. After throwing out the first pitch with his wife Ayesha, Steph joined the announcing booth, per NBC Sports Bay Area. He expressed his love for the city and even revealed that he's thinking of living in the area even after retirement.

"I just finished my 13th year," Curry said. "To be able to say I've played for one team my entire career, and also to say between the 10 years in Oakland and these last three years in San Francisco, I can honestly say how special this place is… Honestly, I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home, and even thinking about what happens after basketball is done."

NBC Sports Bay Area & CA @NBCSAuthentic “I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area “I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area 😊 https://t.co/aWHLidy8b1

No.1 overall pick to join other NBA stars signed to Jordan Brand

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic

Jordan Brand is adding another big name to their roster of NBA stars. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Paolo Banchero is the latest Jordan Brand athlete. He joins other young stars on the brand such as Bam Adebayo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Other NBA veterans with endorsement deals with Jordan Brand include Carmelo Anthony, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. According to NBA.com, Banchero has been using the Air Jordan 36 and Zion 2 during his workouts this offseason.

The Duke product was selected No. 1 by the Orlando Magic in last month's draft. Banchero put up 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in his only season in Durham. He also averaged averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in two games at the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Dwight Howard believes he'll be in the Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers

Dwight Howard is still without a team a month into free agency. Howard played for the LA Lakers last season, averaging 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds in 60 games. He's no longer the player he once was, but he strongly believes that he'll be in the Hall of Fame one day.

Howard opened up about his legacy in an interview with Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. The 36-year-old veteran was one of the best players omitted from the 75th Anniversary Team. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and won a title in 2020.

"It's not up to me, but I think one day I'll get the recognition that I deserve," Howard said. "Until then I'm going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life."

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. @ScoopB Dwight Howard believes he is a Hall of Famer: "It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.”



- Via Scoop B Radio Dwight Howard believes he is a Hall of Famer: "It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.”- Via Scoop B Radio https://t.co/NNGRqHT7GU

If Howard remains unsigned for next season, he could try to become a WWE superstar. He recently showed up in a WWE tryout in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE trains their talent at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Howard's first team in the NBA was the Orlando Magic.

Matthew Dellavedova back in the NBA, signs with the Sacramento Kings

Matthew Dellavedova of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Former NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova is back in the league. The Sacramento Kings announced on Friday that they have signed the Australian star. Dellevedova last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season, wherein he was limited to just 13 games.

Dellavedova spent last season back at home in the NBL for Melbourne United. He averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 assists last season. He led United to the number one spot in the NBL standings, but they were eliminated by the Tasmania JackJumpers in the semifinals.

