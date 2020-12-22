NBA News Roundup: "Those aren't stories you like to see" NBA Commissioner Adam Silver comments on recent James Harden and Kyrie Irving Drama

The NBA Season is about to begin after what has been a hectic condensed offseason. In the latest NBA News update prior to the league tip-off, commissioner Adam Silver talked to Stephen A.Smith about Kyrie Irving and James Harden who have enjoyed the majority of the spotlight during trade discussions. Furthermore, the Milwaukee Bucks have learnt the fallout of the NBA's investigation into their pursuit of Bogdan Bogdanovic.

NBA News Roundup: Adam Silver discusses Kyrie Irving and James Harden's offseason issues

NBA All-Star Game 2018

The offseason has been a whirlwind journey and while the majority of NBA News has been around trade deals and contract extensions, a significant chunk has been focussed on two other factors. One, Kyrie Irving's relationship with the media covering the league and second, James Harden's unhappiness in Houston.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was on ESPN's popular show First Take today morning, discussing a variety of topics with Stephen A Smith.

When asked to comment on the Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and their respective situations. Silver had this to say about potential issues caused by the situations:

"Those aren't stories you like to see but again even if they weren't reported there is no question there are issues that happen at teams. Ideally from a league standpoint, those issues are handled behind closed doors."

Discussing the players individually, Silver was confident that both have moved on from the issues recently dominating the NBA News cycle and were instead caused due to the personality both these superstars possess:

"I would say in the case of both James Harden and Kyrie, you have extraordinarily talented people, complex people also. It's not just about life on the court, they are multi-dimensional people who feel strongly about lots of issues around their community. At the end of the day you just want to see them focus and have great seasons."

SET YOUR REMINDER ⏰📺



Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the @BrooklynNets open the NBA season against Stephen Curry and the @warriors TOMORROW at 7:00 PM ET on TNT! #KiaTipOff20https://t.co/Drj8uqiWSv — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2020

Silver hopes, as do all NBA fans, that both Kyrie Irving and James Harden will have a great season ahead. The two guards have been among the most entertaining and talented players of the past decade and have 14 NBA All-Star appearances between them.

Silver also had high praise for one of Kyrie's former teammates, LeBron James who last season helped lead the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship and his fourth:

"In addition to arguably being the best or one of the best players in the league, he's certainly one of the hardest-working and that has as much to do with longevity and success. I visited the bubble a few times and frankly other than seeing him on the court you wouldn't have known he was there. He was so focused on his game, on his body and taking care of himself."

NBA News Roundup: Milwaukee Bucks eagerness to build roster lands them in trouble with the league

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

While trying to make Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and build a stronger roster around their superstar, it was reported in NBA News that the Milwaukee Bucks had run into legal trouble over their pursuit of Bogdan Bogdanovic.

In the most recent NBA News surrounding the issue, the outcome of the resultant investigation by the league has proven that there were discussions between the Milwaukee Bucks and the player and/or his agent prior to the permitted starting date for trade talks. Which has led to the franchise losing their 2022 second-round draft pick

NBA announces loss of second-round pick for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/gHxSRj3lNO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to keep their prized asset, Giannis Antetokounmpo for the forseeable future when it was announced that he had signed a 5-year supermax contract. However, their attempts to persuade the 26 year-old to stay caused more trouble than worth. Despite trade talks falling through with Bogdanovic, the league still deemed Bucks' actions as a clear violation of the NBA rules.

