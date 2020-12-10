NBA News Roundup: Trae Young gets his own shoe, Markelle Fultz gets a jump shot

Trae Young is getting a signature shoe from Adidas, and Markelle Fultz has rediscovered his jumper in the latest NBA News Roundup.

Two of the NBA’s top young point guards are in the news for different reasons, with Young making a huge announcement on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Young’s deal includes an apparel series.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard @TheTraeYoung is getting a signature shoe and apparel series with Adidas that launches in the fall of 2021, he tells @Rachel__Nichols on The Jump. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2020

NBA News Roundup: Trae Young announces signature series deal

Trae Young broke the news on ESPN’s "The Jump" along with host Rachel Nichols.

Big congrats to Trae Young on getting a signature shoe from adidas. Loved getting to make this announcement on #TheJump - only five players have an adidas signature shoe: Damian Lillard, Derrick Rose, James Harden, Donovan Michell and now Trae. pic.twitter.com/LlAKqnXMch — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 10, 2020

Young told Nichols that having a signature shoe has been a dream for him since he was a kid. He said:

“I’m super excited. This is a dream come true for me, [the] dream of the kid playing under those little goals in your room,” Young said. “Just putting on those shoes, just dreaming of being that player. For me to be able to have a partnership with Adidas and take that next step. We're going into the Trae Young 1s in 2021. Now kids will be able to wear my shoes. I'm excited.”

Trae Young also added that he was going to be involved in the creation process of the shoe.

“For me, I’m very involved. I want this shoe to represent me. I want this shoe to represent who I am. This shoe is gonna do that. Every kid that puts this shoe on, every person who plays in this shoe, is going to feel the way I feel. So, I'm very involved in this shoe.”

With a Fall 2021 release, Trae Young will have plenty of time to make the shoe a true representation of him and his game. This is fantastic NBA news for fans of the Atlanta Hawks star, who will surely line up in stores once the shoe comes out next year.

NBA News Roundup: Markelle Fultz has rediscovered his jumpshot

In other NBA news, Markelle Fultz’s jumpshot is returning to its proper form. According to Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford, Fultz’s jumper is almost back to where it used to be.

Steve Clifford said Markelle Fultz's long-range shooting stroke improved during the offseason. Clifford said: "You're going to see it when you see him play. For instance, his spot-up 3s, his release point is getting to be back where it used to be." — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) December 9, 2020

During his first two seasons, Fultz suffered from neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve disorder affecting the neck and upper chest area. The injury affected his jumpshot to the point where he was limited to participating in only 33 games in two years.

Last season, after being traded to the Orlando Magic, Fultz was healthy enough to play in 72 games.

Markelle Fultz’s progress this offseason is promising NBA news, and his continued improvement bodes well for the Magic’s prospects for the coming season.