NBA News Roundup: 'We'll be as smart as we can be,' LeBron James on load management, contract extension plus adapting to a shortened offseason

LeBron James spoke to the media today for the first time this offseason, as he prepares for his 18th NBA campaign. The LA Lakers star is aiming to win his 5th NBA title but admitted he would have liked to have a little more family time before having to lace up again. The hyperbaric chamber will be plugged in earlier this season as the King revealed his body is already feeling the lack of offseason rest on day two of the training camp. In this edition of the NBA News Roundup, we will breakdown LeBron's comments on the new NBA policies, and his plans for load management.

NBA News: LeBron James first reaction to the start date of the 2020-21 season

For many players, the NBA season is coming sooner than expected. It is great for the fans, but for the 35-year-old LeBron James, it is less than ideal. Here was LeBron's first reaction when hearing the news about the December 22 start date, as per Dave McMenamin,

LeBron James, on a Zoom call with reporters, said his first reaction to hearing about a Dec. 22nd start to the season was, “Oh, s—-.” He was expecting mid January and had to cancel a family vacation planned around Christmas. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 7, 2020

With the NBA planning to play a shorter 76 regular game season, LeBron James knows the Lakers can't get off to a slow start in a competitive Western Conference. The motivated LA Clippers and the talented Denver Nuggets are set to launch an assault on the Lakers' crown. The franchise will have to move quickly and figure out the chemistry of their newly signed draft picks and free agents.

The LA Lakers will have the shortest offseason in NBA history, with just 71 days of rest. LeBron James, after finishing his second day of the LA Lakers training camp, is already feeling the lack of recovery time, revealed Mike Trudell,

“Right now I’m sore as hell … it’s Day 2 of camp. That’s been my whole career except when I was 18 or 19. But nothing that’s stopping me from being on the floor." said LeBron James.

The defending champions will have to dig deep to find the energy to make it through the 2020-21 NBA season. Expect LeBron James to depend on his 7x All-Star sidekick, Anthony Davis, to take control of the reigns in the early parts of the season.

NBA News: LeBron James reveals his plans for load management in the 2020-21 NBA season

As announced earlier today, the NBA has introduced a new resting policy that will encourage the team's against load managing their star players. When LeBron James was asked about load management, here's what he had to say, via Mark Medina,

LeBron James on if he will load manage this season: "We'll be as smart as we can be." LeBron said "every game matters" and "we never shortchange our stuff." But considering the short offseason, LeBron said "we're very conscientiousness of what we do going forward." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 7, 2020

LeBron James has not resorted to load management in the past, as he played all 82 regular season games in his last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The King also spoke bluntly about the idea last season, stating,

"If I'm not hurt, I'm playing."

35-year-old LeBron James has his eyes set on continued longevity after signing an $85 million extension earlier this week. The LA Lakers will be cautious with their superstar's health but will continue to strive for greatness and defend their title.

