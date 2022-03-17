NBA News: Steph Curry suffers a sprained ligament, sidelined indefinitely

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sustained an ankle injury in their matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors faithful were hopeful that it was nothing serious, but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Curry is set to be out indefinitely. He also reported that an X-Ray was conducted and showed the extent of the damage Curry suffered. Charania said:

"Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief."

The timeline for his return remains unknown, but the news will disappoint the Warriors. Golden State were just gearing up to see the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the court together. It comes as a bitter blow for the organization as their championship aspirations have taken a step back with an injury to their superstar guard.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief.

Is Steph Curry an MVP candidate this season?

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry has had an unbelievable season thus far, making him one of the favorites to win the MVP award. Already a two-time MVP, Curry is leading the way for the Golden State Warriors and their pursuit of yet another championship.

He is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc this term. He has also been shooting 92.3% from the free-throw line and has recorded 12 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

Curry's defense has also tremendously improved this season, as has his playmaking.

While shooting 38% from the perimeter might seem like a drop by Curry's high standards, this is due to his increase in shooting volume. The 33-year-old is attempting a whopping 11.7 shots per game from long range.

He has had to carry much of the scoring burden as Thompson is still ramping up since returning from a long injury absence. While the latter has had spurts of brilliance, he is yet to find consistency.

Curry also did not have his partner in crime Draymond Green for a lengthy spell. The Warriors forward suffered a back injury and was only recently cleared to return to action.

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the others in contention for the MVP award alongside Steph Curry. But had the "Baby-Faced Assassin" led his team to the summit of the Western Conference standings before the end of the regular season, he would have had an edge.

Either way, the two-time MVP will surely be focused on winning his fourth championship this year and will hope to be fully fit in time for the postseason.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steph Curry the best scorer in the NBA right now? Yes No 3 votes so far