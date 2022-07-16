NBA News: “This type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value” - Russell Westbrook splits with longtime agent Thad Foucher, Foucher cites “irreconcilable differences”

Russell Westbrook's move to the LA Lakers was one of the biggest trades in the offseason last year. The 33-year-old was expected to be the missing piece that could help the Purple and Gold compete for a championship. However, things did not go as planned for the former MVP.

The point guard has been in multiple trade talks this offseason. However, Westbrook has parted ways with his agent Thad Foucher, who he was associated with for fourteen years.

According to some reports, his agent wanted him to stay with the Lakers while he wanted to leave. At a difficult point in Russ' career, the two seem to have hit the brakes in their partnership.

Foucher, who is one of the most renowned agents in the league, released a public statement after the split. It said:

"I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history.

"I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell's behalf -- culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

"Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell - and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM

Having been with Russell Westbrook throughout his career, Foucher was responsible for helping him move to three teams in three years. The 33-year-old is once again on the trade block. However, Foucher doesn't believe a move from LA to be the right one for his now former client.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: People around the league think Jazz trading for Russell Westbrook then buying him out is ‘plausible’ lakersdaily.com/report-people-… Report: People around the league think Jazz trading for Russell Westbrook then buying him out is ‘plausible’ lakersdaily.com/report-people-…

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best." stated Foucher in his official statement.

JDJackson @Alwaysn4evaArt Russell Westbrook's Best Clutch Moments as a Laker! Russell Westbrook's Best Clutch Moments as a Laker! https://t.co/dG8yhLrBkE

Whether or not the split was due to a conflict between him and Foucher about staying with the Lakers is still unknown. However, as the agent clearly mentioned, the two had "irreconcilable differences," which is why they had to split after a 14-year association.

Will Russell Westbrook stay with the LA Lakers next season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook's first season with the LA Lakers was disastrous for him as well as the team. He was expected to move out of the franchise in the offseason, but it has been difficult to make a trade happen.

Having opted in to his contract, Russ is set to earn $47 million for the 2022-23 season. Not many teams can accommodate that in their salary cap, which is why there are complications in getting him traded.

First Take @FirstTake



— "I actually think [the Lakers] can make the playoffs." @HDouglas83 on the Lakers' ceiling next year with Russell Westbrook "I actually think [the Lakers] can make the playoffs."—@HDouglas83 on the Lakers' ceiling next year with Russell Westbrook https://t.co/PHNaNFlFox

NBA analysts have come up with three team trades that could help the former MVP move out of the Lakers. However, nothing significant seems to have materialized yet.

⚡️ @TheWestbrookEra Darvin Ham on how he will utilize Russ this season



“I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team” Darvin Ham on how he will utilize Russ this season“I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team” https://t.co/khkBu3QFxW

With all of this happening, the new Lakers head coach, Darvin Ham, has been very vocal about his interest in Russell Westbrook. The 48-year-old has a role in which he believes Russ will thrive.

