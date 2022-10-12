NBA News Today: Draymond Green not suspended for altercation with Jordan Poole, Philadelphia 76ers sign, then waive 3x NBA champion, and more - October 12th, 2022

Many were expecting NBA All-Star forward Draymond Green to receive a lengthy suspension for his viral practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. However, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has announced that the team will not be suspending Green.

In other news, the Philadelphia 76ers recently signed a 3x NBA Champion, only to waive him immediately. Two recent injuries may shake up the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

On that note, here are the top NBA news stories as of Oct. 12th, 2022.

Draymond Green not suspended for altercation with Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole at practice. Kerr explained that Green would be fined but not suspended for the incident and that he should return for the team’s last preseason game.

"He is going to come back to practice on Thursday," Kerr said. "He has been fined. He will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night."

Kerr then spoke about the difficult decision and added that it was the most prominent team crisis he has ever faced.

"It's been an exhaustive process," Kerr said. "We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It's never easy, no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It's not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I've been coach here. It's really serious stuff."

Kerr added that Green had earned the benefit of the doubt over the years.

"I trust him," Kerr said. "He broke our trust with this incident. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that. I think our team feels the same way."

Finally, Kerr mentioned that Green and Poole had already spoken regarding the incident and planned to move past it.

"Jordan and Draymond had a great discussion that I think will help us move forward," Kerr said.

Philadelphia 76ers sign, then waive 3x NBA champion

Former Golden State Warriors wing Patrick McCaw

According to Philadelphia 76ers reporter Ky Carlin, the Sixers recently signed and waived 3x NBA champion, Patrick McCaw.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Mac McClung, Justin Smith, and Patrick McCaw have all been signed and waived. They will join the Delaware Blue Coats for G League training camp. #Sixers Mac McClung, Justin Smith, and Patrick McCaw have all been signed and waived. They will join the Delaware Blue Coats for G League training camp. #Sixers

McCaw, 26, last played in the NBA during the 2020-2021 NBA season with the Toronto Raptors. He has career averages of 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 199 regular season games. However, he famously won an NBA title in his first three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors from 2017-2019.

The Sixers made a move to obtain the G League rights to McCaw. McCaw is now expected to enter training camp with their affiliate team, the Delaware Blue Coats. However, given his age and championship experience, McCaw could be a potential G League call-up later this season.

Ayo Dosunmu locks down Chicago Bulls' starting point guard spot

Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has announced that guard Ayo Dosunmu will be the Bulls' starting point guard to begin the season. The news comes via a report from Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago.

"I feel very comfortable with him," Donovan said. "Ayo right now is gonna be the guy back there for us. I think he's done a really good job this training camp and preseason games."

Dosunmu has been the Bulls' starting point guard throughout the preseason. Regular starter Lonzo Ball is out with a knee injury. Ball is expected to miss multiple months to start the season, so Dosunmu will fill in for him until he returns.

Last year as a rookie, Dosunmu showed potential as a two-way guard. Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. He was also selected to the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

During preseason, Dosunmu averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 24.5 minutes per game. He should see heavier minutes once the regular season starts, making him a prime breakout candidate.

Dosunmu was later asked his thoughts on the news and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to start.

"I'm thankful because this is a great organization, and we have a chance to do something special," Dosunmu said. "For me to be named the point guard of that, that's a blessing."

Dosunmu then added that he’s ready for the added pressure.

"Pressure comes when you're not prepared," Dosunmu said. "When you put the work in when the lights are off, I think you shine when the lights are on. And I put a lot of work into my game, into my body, into my mind. So, I don't feel no pressure."

LaMelo Ball diagnosed with Grade 2 ankle sprain, expected to miss start of NBA season

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is being helped up after injuring his ankle on Monday.

Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball went down with an ankle injury during Monday’s preseason game versus the Washington Wizards. However, Hornets fans were relieved that an MRI confirmed no structural damage to Ball’s ankle.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Ball has instead sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain. However, he is still expected to miss the start of the regular season.

“Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season,” Charania reported.

Charania added that Ball’s return date will depend on his rehab progress.

“His return will be based on rehab and treatment over the coming days -- and week(s),” Charania reported.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hornets and Ball are certainly relieved his scary ankle sprain on Monday night isn't more severe. His return will be based on rehab and treatment over the coming days -- and week(s). twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Hornets and Ball are certainly relieved his scary ankle sprain on Monday night isn't more severe. His return will be based on rehab and treatment over the coming days -- and week(s). twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Hornets coach Steve Clifford added that veteran guard Terry Rozier will start at point guard in Ball’s absence.

“Terry was the starting point guard on a team (the Boston Celtics in 2017-18) that went to the Eastern Conference finals," Clifford said. "It’s a role he is comfortable with and if that ends up being the situation, that is how we will do it."

Marvin Bagley III slips awkwardly in preseason game, will undergo MRI on right knee

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III is being helped off the court on Tuesday.

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III injured his right knee during Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the OKC Thunder. It was a non-contact injury. It appeared that Bagley slipped on the court. However, he still needed to be helped off the court.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Bagley will soon undergo an MRI on his right knee.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Bagley has struggled with injuries throughout his career since being drafted second overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2018. Bagley was looking for a fresh start during his first full season with the Pistons after being acquired at the trade deadline last season.

In 18 games for Detroit last year, Bagley averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game on 55.5% shooting. He then signed a three-year, $37 million contract extension with the team this past summer.

