NBA News Today: Stephen A. Smith claims Draymond Green wants to join the LA Lakers, Steve Kerr has message for young Warriors players after Draymond Green incident and more | October 11, 2022

The drama within the Golden State Warriors due to Draymond Green's actions continues to engulf the NBA.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has claimed that Green wants to join the LA Lakers and team up with LeBron James. That means the veteran forward could be playing in his last season with the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared the message he gave to Golden State's young core following Green's incident with Jordan Poole. Kerr wanted the younger players to know that a situation of that kind won't happen again. Golden State has a handful of exciting talents capable of extending the team's dynasty.

LaMelo Ball, Kristaps Porzingis suffer ankle injuries

LaMelo of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after suffering a knock

The Charlotte Hornets welcomed the Washington Wizards on Monday (Oct. 10) as part of the NBA's 2022 preseason schedule.

The Wizards ended up defeating the Hornets 116-107 in an entertaining contest. However, the game was marred by both teams losing important players to injury, which could affect their 2022-23 season.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain in the third quarter after stepping on the foot of Anthony Hill. Ball went to the ground after the play before going back to the locker room. Charlotte announced that their star guard wouldn't be able to finish the game, and he's expected to undergo further testing.

Prior to his injury, Ball had put up nine points, five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of action.

Bally Sports: Hornets @HornetsOnBally LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight's preseason game. LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight's preseason game. https://t.co/BwHRHWWNqC

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis also suffered a sprained left ankle in the second quarter. Porzingis suffered the injury while driving into the lane as he stepped on Terry Rozier's foot.

He also missed the rest of the game as a precaution. The Wizards still do not know the actual extent of the injury.

Despite playing just 16 minutes, Porzingis was Washington's top-scorer in the game with 20 points.

NBC Sports Wizards @NBCSWizards Kristaps Porzingis is back in the locker room after rolling his ankle on this play Kristaps Porzingis is back in the locker room after rolling his ankle on this play 😖 https://t.co/Hen5AwRfza

Stephen A. Smith claims Draymond Green wants to join the LA Lakers

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (left) and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Draymond Green is done with the Golden State Warriors after the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. On a recent episode of "First Take," Smith claimed that Green wants to join the LA Lakers as soon as next season.

"I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State," Smith said. "He wants to be a Laker. He ain't going to tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he's got to leave Golden State."

Green has a player option for next season, while Jordan Poole will be a restricted free agent if he can't agree on an extension by Oct. 17. Andrew Wiggins is also in the final year of his deal and is due for a max deal. Klay Thompson is eligible to sign an extension as well, but has two years left on his contract.

It remains to be seen how the Golden State Warriors will work out this multitude of contract situations without facing issues with their luxury tax.

Amazon could be potential bidder for next NBA broadcasting deal

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pictured during an event

The NBA has media deals with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery to broadcast games in the United States until after the 2024-25 season. According to Front Office Sports, the league might be seeking a new deal worth $50 billion to $75 billion.

One potential new bidder for a new NBA broadcast deal is Amazon, which has an exclusive deal to stream NFL Thursday games until 2033. The reported "TNF" deal pays the NFL around $1 billion per season.

The success of Amazon's partnership with the NFL could pave the way for the multinational technology company to enter the NBA.

However, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are unlikely to go down without a fight. The two media giants have reportedly paid the NBA a combined $24 billion per year since the start of the 2016-17 season. The league also earns $1.5 billion per season from China's Tencent Holdings for broadcast rights in the country.

Steve Kerr has message for young Warriors players after Draymond Green incident

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Japan preseason games

The Golden State Warriors are doing their best to calm the locker room following Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green punching Poole sets a bad precedent, especially for the Warriors' other young players.

James Wiseman is just in his third season, while Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are sophomores. The Warriors also added Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins from this year's NBA draft. Lester Quiñones is an undrafted rookie signed to a two-way contract.

Head coach Steve Kerr revealed to reporters what he told his youngsters regarding the punching incident:

"I just told them that this is not normal, so that's all I needed to say," Kerr said.

Golden State will hope to put the incident behind them as soon as possible ahead of their 2022-23 season opener against the LA Lakers on Oct. 18.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr told the young players the incident between Draymond and JP is “not normal” Steve Kerr told the young players the incident between Draymond and JP is “not normal” https://t.co/JlPMvrjb4K

Former NBA player arrested for hitting son at airport

Ben Gordon played for the Chicago Bulls between 2004 and 2009.

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Monday (Oct. 10), as per The New York Post.

Gordon allegedly hit his 10-year-old son, with Port Authority police making the arrest. Two officers reportedly received minor injuries in the incident, but it's not clear how they got them.

Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when he was detained. His son was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for evaluation. The 10-year-old boy was accompanied by his aunt.

Rob シャピロ・ロバート 🇺🇸🇯🇵 @RobS____



He has been arrested several times in the past, one of which was an arrest for assault and robbery in 2017.



nypost.com/2022/10/11/for… Former #NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested for striking his 10-year-old son at LGA airport.He has been arrested several times in the past, one of which was an arrest for assault and robbery in 2017. Former #NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested for striking his 10-year-old son at LGA airport.He has been arrested several times in the past, one of which was an arrest for assault and robbery in 2017.nypost.com/2022/10/11/for…

It's not the first time Gordon has been arrested by authorities. He had a tumultuous year in 2017 wherein he was arrested twice. The former Chicago Bulls player pulled fire alarms in his Los Angeles apartment and assaulted someone in Manhattan. He was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation that year.

