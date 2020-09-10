NBA News Update: 2020 Draft pushed back to November, ESPN's Doris Burke creates history.

Within a month from now, the 2020 NBA champions will be crowned. As the playoff action intensifies in the Orlando bubble, more NBA news updates emerge regarding the 2020 NBA Draft. The latest update comes from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who just reported that 2020 Draft day has been postponed to a later date in November.

NBA News Update: 2020 Draft to be help on November 18th

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to be on November 18th

The NBA Draft was initially supposed to take place on October 16th. But there were concerns among teams as it would leave them with too little time to prepare and come up with a draft strategy. Recent news updates suggest that the league has addressed these concerns by postponing the draft date by a month.

The league has informed teams of a potential revised 2020 NBA Draft date of November 18, sources tell ESPN. The NBA and NBPA have been negotiating on that new date. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

This new timeline gives the much needed time for teams who were looking to trade players and draft picks in the offseason. This also gives them time to negotiate the new salary cap numbers for next season.

A significant part of why teams wanted that draft pushed back -- in this case, likely a month to November 18 -- was to allow the NBA and NBPA more time to negotiate the new salary cap numbers for 2020-2021. Teams need those figures to be able to conduct trades around the draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

There's still a lot of uncertainty over the potential start date for the next season. As trade rumors surrounding big players emerge each day, this delayed 2020 Draft date helps the league by giving teams time to prepare and negotiate trade deals.

NBA News Update: Doris Burke to be an analyst during this year's Finals

Doris Burke has been associated with ESPN since 1991.

In other NBA news update, it was recently announced that legendary play-calller Doris Burke will work as an analyst during the Conference and NBA Finals. This is a significant milestone since Doris will be the first woman to work as an analyst for the NBA Finals. Speaking about Doris Burke, ESPN's executive VP Stephanie Druley said:

"Doris is a trailblazer who continues to reimagine what is possible for women in broadcasting and we know she'll thrive in this history-making radio analyst role,"

Television and radio broadcasting during games has been historically dominated by men. Doris' milestone comes at a great time as the NBA has been trying hard to address various social issues this year. NBA experts and fans around the world expressed their joy over this achievement.

HUGE congrats to @HeyDB, who is gonna kill it as usual. I'm gonna be an an incredibly poor substitute stepping into her shoes on the ABC broadcast, but getting to hand out the championship trophy at the end of the Finals will be an absolute dream come true. https://t.co/jTgNlRG6qi — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 9, 2020

Doris Burks' ties with ESPN goes back a long way. Having started her journey covering WNBA games, Doris became the first woman to be a commentator on radio and television for a New York Knicks game in 2000. Doris' recent achievements are bound to inspire the next generation of women in sports broadcasting.

