NBA News Update: 2K21 says Clippers won't win the title this year, Lou Williams hands Montrezl Harrell Sixth Man of the Year trophy

NBA playoff games continue to take the limelight after the Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier today. Many are concerned about Giannis Antetokounmpo's health after he rolled his ankle in the game. With all this exciting on-court action, it is easy to have missed out on some key NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news bits that might have not made your feed.

The league will try to have more family members enter the bubble by the Conference Finals

The NBA has finally let players' family members into the NBA bubble. However, team staff and other league employees do not have the opportunity to invite family members over to the NBA bubble.

Recently, several head coaches including Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone spoke out against this injustice. The NBA put out a statement earlier today addressing these concerns, saying:

"We are hoping to add additional family members for other participants beginning with the Conference Finals. We are mindful of the incredible hardship these restrictions impose and wish it were not necessary for the health and safety of everyone involved."

NBA’s statement on guest policy for coaches and staff in The Bubble pic.twitter.com/LwYFu6ejfx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 5, 2020

National Basketball Coaches Association president Rick Carlisle has said that the coaches are working with the NBA to bring the coaches' families to the bubble.

It was not just the coaches, and players spoke up about this issue as well. LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James supported the coaches in a tweet earlier today.

Or wow I didn’t even know that! Coach Mo is absolutely right! That’s ridiculous 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2020

In major NBA news, Montrezl Harrell is the Sixth Man of the Year

Montrezl Harrell in action for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers' big man Montrezl Harrell has won the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2019-20 NBA season. He was handed the trophy by teammate and former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams during a team meeting today.

Your 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year; Montrezl Harrell of the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Dhwde8ESKj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 4, 2020

Harrell has been a dominant presence on the defensive end of the floor all year and has been averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game for the LA Clippers this year.

NBA 2K21 commentary says that the LA Clippers will not win the title this year

In some hilarious NBA news, the new 2K21 game commentary referred to the Clippers by saying that they had failed to win the title the previous year.

The game developers seem to believe that Kawhi Leonard and company cannot get it done this year. We look forward to more NBA news updates on what the Clippers think of this commentary on their chances to win this year.

In other NBA news, Miami break records en route win against Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks were helpless against the Miami Heat defense

The Miami Heat obliterated the Milwaukee Bucks tonight with a 115-100 victory to take a 3-0 lead in the series. Here are some astonishing stats from the game:

40-13 is the biggest 4th quarter margin in playoff history.

is the biggest 4th quarter margin in playoff history. The 47 three-pointers attempted were a playoff team record and second-most in team history overall for the Miami Heat franchise.

were a playoff team record and second-most in team history overall for the Miami Heat franchise. 18 made threes is a playoff record for the Miami Heat.

is a playoff record for the Miami Heat. The Milwaukee Bucks missed their last 10 shots of the game.

