NBA News Update: A powerful Jamal Murray interview goes viral, Marcus Morris hits back at Luka Doncic on Instagram

NBA playoff action was at its best with the Denver Nuggets holding out in Game 6 against the Utah Jazz on the back of Jamal Murray's brilliant performance. With all eyes on the game, you might have missed out on a Jamal Murray interview that is starting to make the rounds on social media.

Let us take a look at this Jamal Murray interview, along with some other NBA news updates.

Jamal Murray interview goes viral on social media

Jamal Murray in action in Game 6

After his amazing 50-point game in the Nuggets' win, it is a Jamal Murray interview that has caught everyone's eye. This Jamal Murray interview saw him in a very emotional state as he spoke about his shoes commemorating Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He said:

"I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting, all around the world. All I can say is keep fighting. We want to win. I show my emotion and it comes out. Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They give me — they help me find strength to keep fighting in this world. That’s what I’m going to keep doing."

Wow.



Listen to Jamal Murray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tj6URs5kXk — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2020

This Jamal Murray interview will certainly bring more attention to social justice issues after he led his team to a win. Many other NBA stars will look to this Jamal Murray interview as a source of inspiration as they try to use their platforms to draw attention to social issues important to them.

Marcus Morris hits back at NBA superstar Luka Doncic on Instagram after Clippers advance to the second round

Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic got into another altercation

Marcus Morris had an altercation with Luka Doncic once again on the court and was ejected after a hard foul. The quarrel did not end there as Luka spoke about the hard foul in his post-game interview, saying that he 'does not want to deal with that kind of a player'.

Marcus Morris hit out at Luka Doncic for his comments, saying:

"Cry me a river. Clips in 6."

Marcus Morris responded to Luka on our IG. pic.twitter.com/DZbA8anSB4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

This was not the first incident between Marcus Morris and Luka Doncic. In Game 5, Morris allegedly stepped on Luka's injured ankle on purpose in what many NBA analysts called a dirty play.

The feud between these two players seems far from over and we hope to bring more NBA news updates if Luka Doncic chooses to speak about his interaction with Morris.

