NBA News Update: Adam Silver comments on league's relation with China, Jayson Tatum on life in the bubble with son Deuce ahead of Game 4

With the NBA finals in sight, teams have begun to raise the intensity as the stakes have got higher. Boston Celtics will be looking to tie the series against Miami Heat while the LA Lakers will strive to move closer to an NBA finals berth with a win in game 3. The bubble has been busy in the last few days, and with so much going on inside it, a few key NBA news updates could easily be missed.

Here are some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed:

▪️ Lakers lead series 2-0

▪️ AD follows up GAME-WINNER

▪️ Jokic: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST in G2



Will the @Lakers take a commanding 3-0 lead or will the @nuggets make it 2-1?? Find out tonight at 9:00 PM ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fPbdd51RJa — NBA (@NBA) September 22, 2020

NBA News Update: Adam Silver speaks about the league's relationship with China

Recently, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to CNN's Bob Costa about the league reconciling its message of social justice domestically with its ongoing relationship with China. Speaking on the subject, Silver was quoted as saying:

"We've been operating in China for 40 years now. As the years have gone on, the NBA has increased its presence in China. But always, until very recently, at the encouragement of the State Department, it has been viewed as a really positive thing that we were exporting American values to China through the NBA."

The commissioner further added:

"There are definitely tradeoffs there. And somebody can say, you know, given the system of government in China, you, the NBA, should make a decision not to operate there."

Adam Silver: NBA Not Moving To Disengagement With China A Net Positive https://t.co/BXtxoqezYt — RealGM (@RealGM) September 22, 2020

The USA and, by extension, the NBA, have not enjoyed a good relationship with China in the last few years. Silver wants to make the NBA a global product, but the political tension between the superpowers might turn out to be a huge hindrance for him in this regard.

Advertisement

NBA News Update: Jayson Tatum gives an account of son Deuce's experience in the bubble

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics - Game One

Boston Celtics star small forward Jayson Tatum spoke to the media ahead of the pivotal game 4 against the Miami Heat. When asked about his son Deuce's experience in the bubble, he said:

"It's great having him here. He's enjoying it. He's having a blast."

Tatum and Deuce share a well-documented relationship and are adored by NBA fans all over the world. Tatum and the Celtics play Miami Heat in a crucial game 4 on Wednesday.

NBA News Update: JJ Redick challenges league officials to be more active

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers

In other NBA news update, New Orleans Pelican shooting guard JJ Redick spoke to the USA Today regarding the NBA restart and the league's role in raising voice against social injustice and police brutality. Talking on the subject, Redick was quoted as saying:

"I do think not enough is being made about the actions that players have taken to help combat some of these issues and to help create change. You look at the "More Than a Vote" initiative that LeBron James is doing and what he’s been able to accomplish in just two months in terms of creating multiple polling stations."

Redick is known to be vocal about social causes and interacts with his fans a lot through his social media channels. He has his own podcast where he speaks to popular members of the NBA fraternity.