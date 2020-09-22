NBA News Update: Adam Silver's 'best guess' is that the new season won't start until 2021, Frank Vogel's hilarious jibe at media ahead of Game 4

After missing out on the NBA Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets, Dwight Howard has made a massive difference for the LA Lakers against Denver Nuggets. The former Orlando Magic star has given star center Nikola Jokic a match-up problem all series, and this has freed up Anthony Davis. In this article, we'll take a look at a famous incident involving Howard and Kevin Durant, along with a few other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Adam Silver confirms the starting period for the 2020/21 season

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

In an interview with CNN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has confirmed that the league won't start before January 2021. Silver exclaimed that it was his "best guess" that the NBA season would commence in January.

Multiple sources suggest that the league is planning to hold next season in an isolated bubble again. The Orlando bubble experiment by the NBA worked this season, as there were rarely any positive COVID-19 cases since the restart.

The Athletic spills the beans on an old Kevin Durant-Dwight Howard altercation

In their latest podcast, The Athletic team discussed a vintage moment involving LA Lakers' Dwight Howard and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. According to Anthony Slater, Durant and Howard had a verbal altercation during a playoff series between the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder.

Durant was on the sidelines, while Howard was under the basket wrestling for a rebound. Slater caught Kevin Durant shouting expletives at the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Slater reported it, much to the displeasure of Durant, who private messaged him on Twitter asking for an explanation.

Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens shares a light moment with Frank Vogel ahead of pivotal clash with Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

In another NBA news update, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shared his thoughts with the media ahead of Game 4 against Miami Heat. There was a humorous incident before the session began, as Frank Vogel walked by and said hello. Pointing towards the media, Vogel continued speaking:

"I thought you guys loved me, but really you just love anyone sitting in that chair!"

Stevens then continued the session, discussing the importance of the game. Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

