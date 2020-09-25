Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers were knocked out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2002. Shortly after this, Iverson, one of the best players in the modern game, was a part of a press conference where he was questioned about missing a team practice. He was furious with the question and answered it in what went on to be called as the iconic 'practice rant' by the fans. In this latest NBA news update, the 76ers legend has shed more light on the reason behind his frustration during the interview.

NBA News Update: Allen Iverson explains the reason behind the 'practice rant'

Allen Iverson was a guest on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's 'All The Smoke' podcase recently. When asked about the famous 'practice rant' back in 2002, Iverson revealed the reason behind him losing his temper. Iverson said:

"We went out in the first round (in 2002) after going to the Finals. Best friend just got killed. I'm dealing with the Philadelphia media which is brutal and my man just got killed."

Iverson further went on to explain the hardships he was facing in his personal life due to the death of his best friend. In the middle of all this, a particular reporter kept pestering him regarding the practice situation, and that ticked off Iverson during the press conference.

Allen Iverson tells the true story behind his infamous ‘Practice’ rant in 2002.



The 2001 MVP further explained that there were some trade rumors about him leaving the 76ers during that time. This made the whole scenario even more challenging since the rumors had started affecting his personal life too.

NBA News Update: Tyler Herro's jersey becomes the highest-seller on Fanatics

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro had a historical night on Thursday, as he went on to score 37 points in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

As a result of the rookie's heroics, his jersey was the highest-seller on Fanatics and the NBA Store today. It's really encouraging to see the popularity the 20-year-old has gained in such a short span of time.

NBA News Update: Paul Millsap turns his training facility into an election voting center

The United States Presidential Election is just around a month away and the NBA has been doing its best in encouraging people to vote. In a recent NBA news update, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap is turning his own training facility into a voting center.

Paul Millsap has a training facility in Atlanta called 'Core 4' that provides high-tech sports workspaces for the residents. In order to encourage more people to vote, Millsap has decided to convert the sports facility into an early voting center from October 12 to October 30.

