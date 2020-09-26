The ongoing Western Conference Finals between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets has given us plenty of headlines. While LeBron James and Jamal Murray have dominated every other NBA news update, Anthony Davis has silently led both teams in scoring with 32.3 points per game. However, the Purple and Gold could be without his services in Game 5 tomorrow.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers could miss Anthony Davis in Game 5

The LA Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead against Denver after winning on Thursday. One incident late in the fourth quarter had the fans sweating though.

Anthony Davis goes down with a scary ankle injury after awkwardly landing on Paul Millsap in game 4 of the WCF Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets! Full clip: https://t.co/6js6Az7fPb #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/R3BzFUz2Jx — Chaz (@ChazClavant) September 25, 2020

After pulling up from the left elbow, Anthony Davis landed awkwardly and sprained his left ankle. The LA Lakers have now released their official injury report and AD has been listed as questionable for Game 5.

Frank Vogel (right)

Earlier during the day, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke to media about AD and LeBron James, saying that both should be ready to go for the next match-up.

"Both are experiencing some soreness but are good to go," Vogel said.

Given coach Vogel's comments, we can assume that at this point, this is just a precautionary measure from LA Lakers.

NBA News Update: Paul Pierce believes LeBron James scares current players

LeBron James

Paul Pierce has had many battles with LeBron James during his playing days with the Boston Celtics. He's voiced several opinions on the LA Lakers talisman, some of them arguably far-fetched. On Friday night, Pierce stated that players in the NBA today are afraid of LeBron while claiming that it wasn't the case in his era.

"Players are today scared of LeBron. They see LeBron standing in front of them, fear shakes them. My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron. But these guys today, he strikes fear in these guys," said Pierce.

Paul Pierce says players today are scared of LeBron



"My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron."



(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/CEg6DWVOsJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 26, 2020

LeBron James has been the best player in the NBA for some time now so it's easy to agree with Paul Pierce's assessment here.

