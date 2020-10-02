NBA News Update: Stephen A Smith and others refuse to give Kyrie Irving a pass for his comments on LeBron James, celebrity guestlist for Game 2 revealed

Brooklyn Nets' prolific point guard Kyrie Irving is no stranger to controversies. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star is known for his contentious comments, and his latest one has irked not only LeBron James' fans but basketball analyst around the world. In the latest edition of the NBA news update, let's see how the experts reacted to Kyrie Irving's explanation for his comments on pointing clearly towards LeBron James.

NBA News Update: Stephen A Smith lashes out at Kyrie Irving for his comment on LeBron James

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Recently, Kyrie Irving made an appearance on Kevin Durant's podcast, "The ETCs with Kevin Durant." The former no. 1 pick was the first guest on Durant's podcast, and the 2 spoke on a variety of issues. When the conversation moved to Irving's career and how he feels playing for the Brooklyn Nets, he quoted -

"I felt like I was the best option on every team I've played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can look down and be like, 'That mother----- can make that shot too."

The latest NBA news suggests that the comment clearly didn't go down well the media personalities, as they saw this as a direct shot at Kyrie Irvings' former teammate LeBron James. Stephen A Smith, on ESPN's First Take, shared his thoughts on the Kyrie's latest debacle. He quoted-

" We all know how talented Kyrie Irving is at putting the ball in the hole. But what I don't understand is him coming with all the brother nonsense. Of course, we are going to assume that you are talking about LeBron James. Man up, and admit it. You know exactly what you were saying."

Following Stephen A Smith' rant, former teammate of both Kyrie Irving and LeBron James at Cleveland Cavaliers, Kendrick Perkins went on a tirade against 28-year-old Brooklyn Nets star and called him a "bonafide hater" for suggesting he was the most clutch player during his time with the Cavs.

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

Renowned Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright also hit out at Kyrie Irving for his comments on LeBron James. He compared their postseason numbers in clutch situations, and the King clearly came out on top. The host of First Things First has expressed his displeasure for Kyrie Irving in the past, and him taking LeBron James' side doesn't come as a surprise.

Kyrie is a relatively smart guy who thinks he’s a genius, and to make things worse he’s constantly running from his own words. pic.twitter.com/VnPJXshbcM — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 2, 2020

Celebrity guest list in the virtual fan section for Game 2 of the NBA Finals revealed

Tonight's celebrity guest list in the virtual fan section for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Inn addition, 50 boys and girls from Challengers Clubhouse, part of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles will be in attendance pic.twitter.com/lr6a2DAUrX — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 2, 2020

In other NBA news update, the league revealed the names of celebrity fans who will be watching game 2 through the virtual fan section. Apart from Halsey and Shaquille O'Neal, Game 1 of the NBA finals saw United States 44th president Brack Obama in attendance from the virtual fan section, and the list for game 2 is equally star-studded.

