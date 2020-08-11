NBA News Update: Ben Simmons out for the season after surgery, Dwyane Wade does his best to match LeBron's bold bubble outfit

As the seeding games progress in the NBA bubble at Disney World, we are getting closer and closer to the playoffs. With several overtime thrillers and buzzer-beating finishes, NBA basketball has been at its entertaining best. As the games leading up to the play-in tournament continue to be the focus, a lot of other NBA news may slip by you.

Here are some fresh NBA news updates.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons out for the rest of the NBA season

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Ben Simmons has now been ruled out of the rest of the NBA season after surgery on his left knee. Simmons will now continue to rehab in Philadelphia, where he underwent surgery.

Ben Simmons had his left knee surgery to remove a loose body in Philadelphia today and will remain there for rehab. He's expected to miss the rest of the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 10, 2020

During the Philadelphia 76ers win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Ben Simmons exited the game early with some discomfort in his left knee. The next day, he was diagnosed with a subluxation of his left patella, which means that his left knee cap was dislocated.

This NBA news comes as a major blow to the Philadelphia 76ers, who had serious title aspirations this season. With Joel Embiid having a mild ankle injury, the Philadelphia 76ers may be without both their superstars for the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns on August 11th.

In other NBA news, Dwyane Wade shows off his LeBron James look

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Damian Lillard in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been reporting on NBA news on Inside the NBA for Turner Sports since his playing career ended. Today, he had some fun on set, dressing up with his shirt unbuttoned just like LeBron James' bold pre-game outfit tonight.

Wade tryna match Bron's pregame fit



Even put the baby oil on 😂



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/krZWvInJ9P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2020

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have a close friendship since their Miami Heat days. Wade's mimicry of LeBron's outfit did not go unnoticed by Twitter.

Yo @NBAonTNT why does @DwyaneWade dress like a he’s a pool shark in an 80’s movie? — Eddie Della Siepe (@EddieDellaSiepe) August 11, 2020

Lawd Wade on @NBAonTNT rockin that Teddy P look pic.twitter.com/Z808JInBiR — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 11, 2020

NBA star Damian Lillard hits back at Skip Bayless on Twitter

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been dominating the NBA news cycles for the past few days with his back and forth with Paul George and his subsequent 51-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now he has hit back at Skip Bayless, who says that he does not buy the idea 'Dame Time'. Lillard went on Twitter calling Skip a clown and accused him of backpedaling.

I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect 🤡 https://t.co/do0yxFgUju — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

On Carmelo Anthony's podcast 'What’s In Your Glass', Lillard spoke about his tweet. Lillard has been the subject of Skip's criticism since his comments on not playing in the bubble if the Blazers did not have a shot at making the playoffs this season.

Lillard says that he has no respect for Skip since he backed away from what he said on national television. Lillard has been leaving it all out on the court so far. With the Blazers in contention for the play-in tournament, it is definitely Dame Time now.

We expect Damian Lillard to continue to be at the center of NBA news in the coming days as the Blazers make a run for the playoffs.

