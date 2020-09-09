NBA News Update: Billy Donovan wanted by Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers; Damian Lillard shocked by Jrue Holiday snub

In this edition of the NBA News Update, We talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder allowing coach Billy Donovan to walk at the end of his contract, signalling a true intent to rebuild. The news comes a few hours after the announcement of the All-Defensive first and second teams by the NBA, which had some familiar faces, but also included some snubs that people weren't delighted with.

Moreover, with the conclusion of game 5 between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks which saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. get knocked out in shocking fashion, 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams hung up his boot. The 24-year-old forward played a majority of his career with the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets, and also made the NBA All-Rookie second team in 2006.

NBA News Update: Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers interested in Billy Donovan

The news of the Oklahoma City Thunder parting ways with coach Billy Donovan was met with considerable shock, as the team had punched above its weight this season, making it all the way to the game 7 of the Western Conference first round. Billy Donovan was one of the frontrunners for the Coach of the Year award.

The Chicago Bulls are expected to have an interest in considering Donovan for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. The Bulls are just completing a first-round of interviews with several candidates. https://t.co/jUHQ2kiuEo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

As a result, it comes as no surprise to see teams like the Chicago Bulls show interest in bringing Donovan to coach their franchise which is in dire need of an experienced head to lead them in the right direction. After the sacking of Jim Boylen, the appointment of Billy Donovan would make perfect sense.

Source tells @TheAthletic that Billy Donovan, who has parted ways with OKC, is expected to be a candidate for the Sixers’ opening. Clippers asst. Ty Lue, as has been reported, also among the candidates. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) September 9, 2020

However, the Bulls might face competition from other franchises who will also want Billy Donovan at the helm. One such franchise could be the Philadelphia 76ers who are looking to replace coach Brett Brown.

NBA News Update: Players react to Jrue Holiday snub

Holiday's exclusion came as a surprise

When the NBA announced its All-Defensive teams, one prime figure who was absent was New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday has been one of the league's best defensive guards for a long time now and had another solid season where he also scored over 19 points per game.

His team-mate, JJ Redick was astonished as to how the NBA had managed to leave Holiday out of even the second All-Defensive team.

When it’s nearly unanimous amongst your peers that you are the best defensive guard in the league and you don’t make either All-Defense team...that’s a snub. @Jrue_Holiday11 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) September 9, 2020

Superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who is actually a long-time rival of Jrue Holiday, was also on the same boat and believed that his opponent was denied deserved recognition.

Beyond a snub . https://t.co/cxklDjN4tJ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 9, 2020

NBA News Update: Veteran forward Marvin Williams calls it a career

Williams spent a chunk of his career at Charlotte

After the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-final 1-4, 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams decided that he had played the last game of his very respectable NBA career. Standing at 6'9" tall, Wiliams was a reputed 3 point shooter and good perimeter defender throughout his career.

Bucks forward Marvin Williams told @TheUndefeated he is retiring from playing in the NBA after 15 seasons. “I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me,” Williams said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 9, 2020

The former Charlotte Hornets man ended his career with averages of 10.2 points 1.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds, shooting over 36% from three point range.

