NBA News Update: BLM protestors stall media bus after Lakers-Rockets game, Rajon Rondo backs brother on Westbrook spat

The NBA playoffs are heating up. With a huge victory, the LA Lakers made it past the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years. The LA Clippers hope to join them as they take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. With a lot of basketball action on the court, it is easy to miss out on key NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that may not have made your feed.

NBA media bus stalled by BLM protesters after Game 5

NBA players kneeling in solidarity with the BLM movement

After the LA Lakers beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday, there was an unexpected incident as the media members made their way back to their hotel rooms. A band of protesters stopped the bus as they chanted 'Black Lives Matter'.

The protestors demanded that NBA players use their platform to draw attention to the police shooting of a young black man named Salaythis Melvin in Orange County, Florida last month.

#BLM protest outside the media bus on way back to the hotel blocking bus. pic.twitter.com/4r6EsKwitP — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

One slogan specifically called out to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, saying "LeBron stand with us". Some slogans appealed to James Harden and Russell Westbrook as well.

NBA players had great success in drawing attention to the case of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier this month, and the BLM protestors would like their support once again in this case.

We look forward to more NBA news updates regarding the players' reactions to these protestors.

In NBA news, Rajon Rondo speaks on his older brother's ejection

Rajon Rondo in action for the LA Lakers

After Game 5, Rajon Rondo backed up his older brother William after his verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook that led to his ejection, saying:

“He didn’t say anything crazy, raise his voice and cuss (Russ). He called the man ‘Trash.’ ”

“He didn’t say anything crazy, raise his voice and cuss (Russ). He called the man ‘Trash.’ As players we get away with manipulating the game and manipulating the referees as if we are being attacked. I’ve done it in the past,” #Lakers @RajonRondo to @TheUndefeated on his brother. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

Rajon Rondo does not seem to mind his brother's actions against one of his rivals Russell Westbrook. We will have to see what action the NBA takes against William Rondo.

Houston Rockets management appreciative of LA Lakers win

The Houston Rockets' owner was one of the first to congratulate the LA Lakers on their win in the Western Conference Semifinals with this tweet.

Congratulations @Lakers on advancing to the Western Conference Finals, you guys played a great series. pic.twitter.com/5RzOA4htpW — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) September 13, 2020

Rockets' GM Daryl Morey also echoed the sentiment as he tweeted out.

Congratulations @Lakers - thank you to the @Disney and @NBA employees who worked long hours to make the bubble possible — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) September 13, 2020

The Houston Rockets fell to the LA Lakers 4-1 and we look forward to more NBA news updates about their plans this off-season.

In other NBA news, Frank Vogel praises Lakers roster for their defense

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel

LA Lakers coach seemed very pleased after they made it past the Houston Rockets and credited the team for their defense, saying:

"I'm really proud of our whole team, beginning with our captains, top to bottom in our whole roster's commitment ot the defensive end."

Frank Vogel reflects on the #Lakers' playoff journey so far, and LeBron & AD as a dominant duo with @LakersReporter. pic.twitter.com/HidLz0as3X — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 13, 2020

We look forward to more NBA news updates as the LA Lakers continue to march towards what could be their first NBA title in 10 years.

