NBA News Update: Boston Celtics boosted by Gordon Hayward's decision to stay in the bubble, Jared Dudley questions voting process for league awards

After a statement victory over Miami Heat in Game 3, the Boston Celtics cut the deficit to 2-1 in the NBA Eastern Conference Final. On the other hand, the LA Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets hoping to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final tonight. With so much going in the Orlando bubble, it is difficult to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that might have not made your feed-

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward to stay in the bubble

In the latest NBA news update, Gordon Hayward has decided to stay back in the bubble and skip his child's birth. Hayward had earlier planned to leave the bubble as his wife was expecting but has now decided against it. This will be a huge boost for the Boston Celtics' NBA championship run.

Gordon Hayward made a return from injury against Miami Heat in game 3, making a clear impact on the tie for the Boston Celtics. He helped Celtics' offense a great deal against Heat's zone defense and made some key plays in the half-court.

Gordon Hayward will not leave the bubble to be present for the birth of his child as previously planned, per @Rachel__Nichols pic.twitter.com/tZA2EkhfiE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020

ESPN's ‘The Last Dance’ wins Emmy for best doc/non-fiction

Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles

ESPN's documentary on the 6 times NBA champions Chicago Bulls has won the Emmy in the best doc/non-fiction category. The docu-series followed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' legendary run in which they three-peated twice.

Advertisement

Apart from Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, it took fans through the life of some of the characters in that era who didn't receive the limelight that they should have, like Phil Jackson and Dennis Rodman.

Also read: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - September 23rd, 2020 | Game 4

LA Lakers' Jared Dudley wants the NBA awards voting process to change

First Entertainment x Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis Partnership Launch Event, March 4 in Los Angeles

In a series of tweets, LA Lakers' Jared Dudley questioned the procedure behind the voting process which determines the winners of various NBA awards. The league recently announced Giannis Antetokounmpo as the winner of the MVP award which sparked a debate amongst the NBA fraternity. The debate was around who should have won the award, Giannis or LA Lakers' LeBron James. The Tweet by Jared Dudley has since been deleted.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Gregg Popovich could be the man to take Houston Rockets to the title next season