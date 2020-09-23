NBA News Update: Boston Celtics and Miami Heat prepare for crucial Game 4, Ty Lue favorite for Houston Rockets coaching job

The Miami Heat have a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The teams got a three-day break after Game 3 and are making the required adjustments to come back strong for the next one on Tuesday. In this article, we'll take a look at how the players are preparing for the crucial Game 4, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Brad Stevens happy with the way Boston Celtics are handling the bubble environment

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently spoke about the challenges of living inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. The coach was happy about how his team has handled the mental aspect of being isolated in the NBA bubble so far. Brad said:

“I think one of the things that we’ve tried to do is we’ve talked about when we got here was about using an opportunity to inspire and empower and find joy in playing a kid’s game together."

Boston Celtics showed grit and doggedness with an inspiring performance in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. Brad Stevens and the crew are committed to continue their momentum and level the series in Game 4. Celtics star Jayson Tatum spoke to the media this morning about the importance of the upcoming fixture.

In a stunning comment, Jayson Tatum suggested the Celtics do, in fact, know the score of this series: “We’re still losing. And we know that.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 22, 2020

With Gordon Hayward returning to the team, Boston Celtics were finally able to play their 'Best Five' lineup in Game 3. Hayward missed out on most of the NBA Playoffs this year after he sprained his ankle in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Speaking about their 'Best Five' lineup, Jayson Tatum said:

"It’s been a while. Obviously we haven’t gotten the opportunity to play with those guys very often this season."

Miami Heat's leader Jimmy Butler is known for his ability to take over games in the fourth quarter. Following their Game 3 loss to the Celtics, there was some criticism about Butler not being aggressive enough in the opening stages of the game. Addressing this, Jimmy Butler said:

"As long as we win, there's no problem with anything."

Jimmy Butler will be looking to shake off the defeat in the last game and help his team take a 3-1 lead tomorrow. Game 4 between the Heat and Celtics starts at 9.30 PM ET.

NBA News Update: Houston Rockets seriously considering Ty Lue for their coaching opening

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike D'Antoni resigned from his role as the head coach of the Houston Rockets following their crushing defeat against the LA Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. As the search for a new head coach intensifies, Tyronn Lue has now emerged as a strong favorite.

Former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue receiving “serious” consideration from Rockets. https://t.co/RHescyOFAG — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 22, 2020

Ty Lue was the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that won the championship in 2016. Having the experience of coaching LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will definitely come in handy if he's selected for the Houston Rockets' coaching role.

