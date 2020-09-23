NBA News Update: Boston Celtics star duo Jaylen Bron and Jayson Tatum still far from their peak, league announces unique draft combine format 

In a few hours' time, the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics will look to build on their previous victory and level the series on Wednesday night. In the article, we'll take a look at what the players are saying ahead of the crucial game tonight, along with other NBA News Updates.

NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown talks about his chemistry with Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Boston Celtics received a major morale-boost ahead of Game 3 as Gordon Hayward made his come back from injury. As Hayward tries to get back to his rhythm, the Celtics are hopeful about playing more of their 'Best Five' lineup in the upcoming games.

Celtics may start relying a lot more on their ‘best five’ unit https://t.co/2gclP7yg4l — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 22, 2020

Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum scored 26, 25 points respectively, and were instrumental for the Boston Celtics' victory in Game 3. Speaking about his chemistry with teammate Jayson Tatum this morning, Brown said:

"I think we can still make a lot of leaps in terms of playing with each other, playing off of each other. I think we still got a long way from being to our peak"

Even though Miami Heat were the favorites at the beginning of the series, the Celtics now have the momentum. If they take Game 4 tonight, they will be the favorites to win this series and enter the NBA Finals after 10 years.

NBA News Update: League announces official plan for 2020 Draft Combine

Due to uncertainties surrounding the starting date of the 2020-21 season, there wasn't clear-cut information about this year's NBA Draft Combine. According to the latest NBA News Update from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league has confirmed that the draft combine will be conducted in a new format starting September 28.

NBA has made official its plan for a draft combine to be conducted in both team markets and virtually, beginning September 28 through early-to-mid November. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2020

With regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first time draft prospects will be participating in a 'virtual' draft combine. As per this new format, players will have the option to attend an NBA team facility close to their homes. Players will also have the opportunity to attend team interviews via videoconference from September 28 through October 16.

