NBA News Update: Commissioner Adam Silver addresses concerns of league employees as over 100 go on strike in New York

With recent NBA news surrounding the players' boycott of games and the subsequent talks to resume play, there have been several other developments around the league surrounding commissioner Adam Silver.

Let us take a look at some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pens a heartfelt letter to all league employees

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the bubble

In response to the incidents over the past few days with NBA games boycotted, employees, are now on strike in New York. Adam Silver responded to employees' concerns with an email where he said:

"I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pens letter to league employees, obtained by @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice.” pic.twitter.com/2SPEunp64I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2020

Silver went on to add that the league is working on plans to effect real social change in communities across the countries and encouraged NBA employees to reach out to him with their concerns.

This is just another example of Adam Silver showing his class and leading by example as the league looks to navigate the complicated social climate in the country while continuing the season this year.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA News Update: Jaylen Brown outraged and emotional at the shooting of Jacob Blake, league to postpone draft and free agency

In other NBA news, employees on strike in New York

ESPN writer, Malika Andrews reports major NBA news that around a hundred league employees will be on strike today in solidarity with NBA and WNBA players. They are demanding that the league takes more steps towards social justice.

In a letter to Adam Silver and Mark Tatum they said:

“We believe the NBA, its leadership, and the Board of Governors unequivocally have the leverage to do more to directly address and combat police brutality and systemic racism in this country."

Sources: Roughly 100 NBA employees — based in New York — are on strike today, in solidarity with the NBA and WNBA players pushing for social justice. They will be spending the day calling elected officials. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 28, 2020

The employees will hope that their strike can push the league into committing to solid plans for social causes. It is yet unclear when the strike will end. We will update you with NBA news relating to the league's plans on social justice issues.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors not high on James Wiseman, could move down in draft to acquire Steph Curry backup