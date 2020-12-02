NBA News Update: Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers to headline Christmas Day, other tentative fixtures revealed

The 2020-21 NBA season is roughly three weeks away and we're slowly getting word on the key dates and clashes. Now, the latest NBA news update has thrown light on the much-revered Christmas Day Games. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers are set to clash in the marquee tie on 25th December while four other games have been tentatively scheduled.

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

NBA News Update: Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers to face-off on Christmas Day

While it won't be the last game of the night, you can almost guarantee that Dallas Mavericks taking on the LA Lakers will be the most eagerly awaited game on Christmas. Luka Doncic is expected to take a step forward in the MVP race and there's no better opponent for him than the best NBA player in the last decade.

Luka Doncic put up 27 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB & 3 STL to lead the Dallas Mavericks to the #NBASundays win against the Los Angeles Lakers 🐎 pic.twitter.com/OOkrg3pnl9 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) December 2, 2019

The Christmas Day Games and the associated revenue is the main reason why the 2020-21 season is beginning so soon after the conclusion of the previous one. So it's no surprise that LeBron James and the LA Lakers feature in one of the prime time spots against the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Few interesting fixtures and few noticeable omissions

Denver Nuggets v LA Clippers - Game Seven

One fixture on the NBA Christmas Day schedule that immediately draws attention is LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard and co. would certainly have revenge on their minds after the embarrassment they suffered at the hands of Denver in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets taking on the Boston Celtics will an intriguing affair too. Kyrie Irving's strained relation with Danny Ainge and the Cs in general will add to the flavor. Looking at the larger picture though, it will be the battle of two Eastern Conference giants hoping for a title run next season.

While many franchises could stake a claim for a Christmas Day game, the two most noticeable absentees are the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. It's anybody's guess as to why they won't feature on 25th December.

