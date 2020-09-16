NBA News Update: Damian Lillard defends LA Clippers superstar following Game 7 defeat, Kendrick Perkins tears into Kawhi Leonard and crew

The Denver Nuggets pulled off a historic victory as they upset the LA Clippers in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. Portland Trail Blazers' duo Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum took to Twitter to mock the LA Clippers' players immediately after the game. However, in the latest NBA news update, we'll see how Lillard came to Kawhi Leonard's defense this morning.

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard thinks Kawhi Leonard has nothing left to prove

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

LA Clippers' leader Kawhi Leonard had a horrible performance in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. He only managed to score 14 points, making only 6 of his 22 shot attempts. While the NBA fans were busy trolling the 29-year-old, Portland's superstar Damian Lillard praised Kawhi Leonard for staying 'humble and productive,' highlighting the fact that he has nothing to prove to anyone.

Lillard also drew attention towards The Klaw's accomplishments, stating that Leonard has already won two championships and two Finals MVP awards in the past.

He has nothing to prove in my eyes . Won a chip and finals mvp in both conferences https://t.co/i3qOAY6IZ1 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

These tweets from Lillard came as a surprise to most fans, considering that he has had his fair share of issues with the LA Clippers' players on and off the court recently.

NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins says LA Clippers are 'all bark and no bite'

2012 NBA Finals - Game Three

A day after the LA Clippers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs, former players and experts have been vocal in their criticism of the team's disappointing performance. Former OKC Thunder player Kendrick Perkins had some harsh words for the Clippers too. He said:

"Everybody was talking about 'oh the Clippers got these dogs'. But guess what, they do a lot of barking and no bite. Jamal Murray and Jokic walked straight out of the front door with the ball and took the dog home with them."

ESPN's Jalen Rose also discussed the reasons behind the LA Clippers' failures this season. Jalen believes that the Clippers are still a good team, but they just need more time. Rose said:

"I know you'll gonna trash them. They are still a great team. Doc Rivers is one of the best coaches in the NBA. Their organization is going to respond. Just don't skip steps."

The LA Clippers have never made it to the Western Conference Finals and it'll be interesting to see how they bounce back from the shocking upset this year.

