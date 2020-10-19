NBA News Update: Damian Lillard wants LeBron James' durability but chooses MJ's athletism over the LA Lakers superstar

Damian Lillard has always been very active on social media. He loves responding to fans' questions and occasionally indulges in a bit of trolling as well. You'll probably recall him featuring in every other NBA news update when the LA Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs. Now, he has responded to another fan on Twitter which has once again sparked the debate between Michael Jordan and LA Lakers' talisman LeBron James.

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard wants LeBron James' durability

Damian Lillard was asked about the three attributes he would want to have from any player in the history of the NBA. Lillard responded by saying he'd prefer MJ's athleticism, LeBron James' durability, and Kevin Durant's skill set despite his size.

Jordan athleticism, LeBron durability , Durant size/ skill set https://t.co/OheTktm1JT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 18, 2020

It's not surprising that Damian Lillard mentioned LeBron James' name. He's arguably been the best player in the NBA ever since Lillard joined the scene. The two faced off in this year's NBA Playoffs as well with the LA Lakers reigning supreme over the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, fans on social media have their own opinions on who is the best in particular areas of the game and Lillard's tweet resulted in another LeBron James-Michael Jordan comparison.

NBA News Update: Damian Lillard prefers MJ's athleticism over the LA Lakers star

Several individuals responded to Damian Lillard's aforementioned tweet, stating that LA Lakers' LeBron James deserves to be mentioned ahead of Michael Jordan in the athleticism department.

Lillard doubled down on his opinion and posted a follow-up tweet stating that he just felt MJ moved differently.

The way Jordan moved was different https://t.co/ybC2soRP54 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 19, 2020

Differences of opinions aside, Damian Lillard has made three solid picks. There's a reason why Michael Jordan is known as "His Airness". There's a reason why the Air Jordan brand is called so.

At the same time, LeBron James is just proving with each passing day that age is just a number. He broke a plethora of records with LA Lakers in Year 17 of his career. Despite entering the league as a slender superstar, Kevin Durant has made great use of his tall but lean physique to essentially score against every opponent with ease. Any player with these three attributes would be unstoppable.

