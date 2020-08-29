NBA News Update: Danny Green says LA Lakers were always 'with the majority' in boycott talks, Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for the remaining season

In their media briefing today, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel and Danny Green opened up about what was going on through the LA Lakers players' minds in the past couple of days of the NBA boycott. Green said that his team members in the LA Lakers weren't trying to make a decision for the rest of the NBA.

LA Lakers Press Conference

It had been a stressful couple of days for the LA Lakers, who have by far the biggest fan following in the NBA. They were speculated to have voted to sit out the remainder of the season. It took some time for all parties involved to get on the same page with regards to the actions to be taken by the NBPA as a union.

* @DGreen_14: "We took a day or two to try and make very big decisions in a small amount of time … but we figured it out, got everybody on board, and figured out the best way to attack this for the bigger picture.” One focus he highlighted: Working to limit voter suppression. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 28, 2020

Frank Vogel added that the LA Lakers have 'acquired a Ph.D' in handling crises in a season that has season the death of Kobe Bryant, the Covid-19 situation and the call for BLM.

Rick Carlisle addresses player boycott, declares Porzingis out for series

One of the seniormost head coaches currently tenured, Rick Carlisle was among the 6 coaches and executives invited by the players in their deliberation on Thursday. The other 5 were Nick Nurse, Brad Stevens, Doc Rivers, Erik Spoelstra and Raptors GM Masai Ujiri.

Rick Carlisle says that he, Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, Erik Spoelstra, Brad Stevens, and Masai Ujiri were the 6 coaches/GM’s invited to the players meetings - “I’m so proud of what our played accomplished in the meeting yesterday... It was a very difficult two days.” pic.twitter.com/ohWBBm7HaY — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 28, 2020

In response to questions about Kristaps Porzingis' fitness, Carlisle said that the power forward had only worked on his injured knee and hadn't returned to practice with contact. He was later confirmed to be out for the remainder of the Mavericks' first round series with the Clippers with a meniscus tear. The Mavericks will be fighting to avoid elimination in 2 days, down 3-2 in the series.

Kristaps Porzingis is out for the remainder of the first-round playoff series, per the Mavericks.



The team announced he’s been receiving treatment for a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. pic.twitter.com/ejFVLAvj8t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2020

Montrezl Harrell engages in Twitter war

The LA Clippers' probable Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell has been in the news recently for calling Luka Doncic a 'b**** a** white boy' in Game 3. Harrell apologized to Doncic for the racial slur, which according to him was said without malicious intent in the heat of a playground battle.

He called out John Ziegler, a conservative and a talk show host, for saying Doc Rivers' words after Game 5 are out of place in 2020. There ensued a Twitter battle between the two, culminating with Harrell saying Ziegler wouldn't be able to say that to his face.

No he don’t why because it’s the world that we live in today, Me and Luka squash everything everyone was trying say about me being a racist because he an I both know they truth but still I get messages from people telling me they glad my grandmother died and I’m a nigger....etc — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) August 28, 2020

I would be happy to meet you Montrezl. I am not at all what/who you think I am. Please me know how we can arrange it. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) August 28, 2020

There is some leftover anger in Montrezl Harrell's blood from the death of his grandmother last month, that's for sure.

