NBA News Update: Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee take a shot at Nikola Jokic, Saquon Barkley pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

With the NBA finals in sight, the teams remaining in the Orlando bubble have understandably raised their intensity. Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are engaged in a tense Eastern Conference final. On the other hand, the LeBron James-led LA Lakers are in the driving seat after winning Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference final. With the NBA season reaching its business end, let's check out on the latest NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee take shots at Nikola Jokic's defense in Game 2

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

After two grueling series with Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, Nikola Jokic has to negotiate another uphill task- guarding Anthony Davis, one of the best bigs in the NBA. It's been a one-sided affair so far, with the LA Lakers power forward coming out on top.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Lakers bigs Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee were heard taking a shot at Jokic's inability to guard Davis. The duo screamed in unison:

“Thanksgiving, steak dinner, appetizers, filet mignon and potatoes, a glass of champagne!”

Davis came big for the Lakers in Game 2, hitting the game-winning shot at the end of regulation.

LeBron James endorses 'More than a Vote' merchandise

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is known to use his social media accounts to raise awareness about social injustice and police brutality quite often. James has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The three-time NBA champion came up with a new initiative recently, called 'More than a Vote.' The campaign urges citizens of the USA to use their voting rights in the right manner. Recently, James took to his Twitter account to promote a 'More than a Vote' sweatshirt.

Shop MTAV https://t.co/Dvi6DVGPHh 💯 going to https://www.lawyers https://t.co/EEoKl6YNXY

Support Black voters, be a poll worker, and get in this election for real. #BlackLivesMatter #MoreThanaVote 👑 https://t.co/yks0EWJ3ro — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2020

Saquon Barkley pays homage to Kobe Bryant

After suffering from a potentially season-ending injury, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley deleted all his pictures from his Instagram account, except one. The former first-round pick has a picture of Kobe Bryant as the only photo on his Instagram feed. Barkley is a well-known admirer of Bryant and has often shared his experiences with the Lakers legend with the fans.

