NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo in crunch talks with Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James' special tribute for Colin Kaepernick

The NBA playoffs continue to be the center of attraction in the world of basketball. The LA Lakers are looking to close out the series against the Houston Rockets tonight and make it to the Western Conference Finals. With all the excitement about this elimination game, a lot of NBA news bits might not have made your feed.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed out on.

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo meets with the Milwaukee Bucks' owners

Have we seen the last of Giannis with the Bucks?

On Saturday, the reigning MVP of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo, met with the Milwaukee Bucks' co-owner Marc Lasry privately to discuss his future with the franchise.

Yahoo Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo met with ownership today to discuss his future and future of the franchise. https://t.co/403A6swHBv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 13, 2020

The future of the Milwaukee Bucks hangs in balance with rumors flying around about where Giannis might end up should he choose to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. The superstar does have one more year left on his contract but could also force a trade this off-season if he would like one.

LeBron James calls out Houston Rockets midgame for grabbing and complaining

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four

Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals started getting a bit chippy with players complaining about foul calls. LeBron James was displeased with the Houston Rockets, who kept complaining about contact with LA Lakers players.

During the game LeBron could be heard saying this to Robert Covington:

"Y’all grabbing the whole f—-ing game. As soon as someone touches you, y’all got something to say. Y’all grabbing the whole game. Play ball."

Lakers’ LeBron James to Rockets’ Robert Covington: “Y’all grabbing the whole f—-ing game. As soon as someone touches you, y’all got something to say. Y’all grabbing the whole game. Play ball.” — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 13, 2020

The Houston Rockets are known for complaining to the referees often during games and LeBron James seems to have had enough of it. Currently, the LA Lakers lead the Houston Rockets 62-51 at halftime in Game 5.

In other NBA news, LeBron James wears Colin Kaepernick's jersey to honor him

Before tonight's Game 5 against the Houston Rockets, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen wearing an all-black number 7 jersey in honor of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

LeBron James and other players have followed Kaepernick's example and are kneeling during the national anthem in the NBA bubble. Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since his peaceful kneeling four years ago.

Recently, Kaepernick was available as a free agent in the game Madden for the first time since 2016.

