With NBA playoff action underway, our eyes are glued to the television screen as we watch our favorite teams take each other on. In an exciting game, the Toronto Raptors drew level against the Boston Celtics earlier today. NBA title favorites LA Clippers are also taking on the Denver Nuggets tonight. With all the on-court action taking the limelight, many NBA news bits might not have made it to your feed.

Here are a few NBA news updates that you might have missed out on.

NBA News: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for crucial Game 4

Giannis may not play for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat in Game 4

The reigning MVP of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable for the must-win Game 4 for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis suffered an ankle sprain after an awkward landing in the first quarter of Game 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, listed as questionable for tomorrow with an ankle issue, was seen with a very noticeable limp today. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 5, 2020

This comes as ominous news for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are staring at an early elimination against the Miami Heat. If Giannis is unable to play the entire game, the Bucks might even be swept out of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

We look forward to more NBA news updates about Giannis' health ahead of Game 4.

In NBA news, Gordon Hayward returns to the bubble but is not expected to play soon

Gordon Hayward has been out for the Boston Celtics since the start of the first round

In some great NBA news for Boston Celtics fans, Gordon Hayward has returned to the bubble. While he is not expected to play games anytime soon, fans hope that he will be available for the Conference Finals if the Celtics make it past the Raptors.

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020

Hayward suffered a nasty ankle sprain during Game 1 of the first round and was expected to be out for at least a month. His return to the NBA bubble bodes well for the Boston Celtics, who have been struggling without his scoring contributions.

The Boston Celtics will need to close out the series against the Toronto Raptors to allow Hayward the opportunity to rejoin them in the Conference Finals.

Some interesting stats from tonight's Raptors vs Celtics game

In a low-scoring and defense-oriented game, the Toronto Raptors drew level with the Boston Celtics at 2-2. Here are some stats from the game that you might find interesting.

Pascal Siakam scored a personal series high of 23 points which was also the highest individual contribution from a Raptors player tonight.

which was also the highest individual contribution from a Raptors player tonight. Nick Nurse wins a franchise record 22 playoff games as head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Jaylen Brown struggled in the game, especially in the third quarter where he went scoreless .

. The Boston Celtics dominated the paint with 44 points as opposed to the Toronto Raptors' 26 points.

We look forward to bringing you more NBA news and statistics from this exciting series in the Eastern Conference.

